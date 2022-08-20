Love Island’s Chris Hughes shares snaps from TOWIE’s ‘Little’ Chris Drake’s star-studded wedding

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chris Hughes put on a neat display attended Chris drake and Rossella Castellana’s wedding in Brentwood.

The former Love Island contestant, 29, posed for photos with the gorgeous bride as he shared some snaps from the TOWIE star’s big day on Saturday.

He beamed as he opted for a smart black suit with a crisp white shirt and satin tie for the star-studded event.

‘Beautiful Day’: Love Island’s Chris Hughes looked neat as he shared photos from TOWIE’s ‘Little’ Chris Drake’s star-studded wedding on Saturday

Rossella looked stunning in a traditional wedding dress with a white bouquet of roses in hand as she stood next to Chris.

Alongside his post, the television personality wrote: ‘Congratulations Mr and Mrs Drake, it was a beautiful day.

“It was a pleasure to be involved. Two wonderful people who tie the knot, who deserve a lifetime of happiness. ella_cast you looked crazy just like chris_drake87 your mom will look down with a smile on her face.’

Friends: He beamed as he opted for a nice black suit with a crisp white shirt and satin tie for the star-studded event

Celebrations: In addition to his post, the television personality wrote: ‘Congratulations Mr and Mrs Drake, that was a beautiful day’

‘Little Chris’ married his makeup artist love Rossella on Friday at a lavish star-studded bash in Brentwood Essex.

It was a star-studded affair with the likes of TOWIE star Chloe Brockett in tow, who looked fabulous in a green dress, as well as ex-TOWIE star, Mario Falcone, who cut a neat figure in a black suit.

The couple were engaged for three years after Chris popped the question in Dubai over a romantic dinner on the beach, where he uttered the words “Will you marry me?” wrote. in tea light candles.

Wedding: ‘Little Chris’ married makeup artist love Rossella Castellana on Friday at a lavish star-studded bash in Brentwood Essex

Stunning: It was a star-studded affair with the likes of TOWIE star Chloe Brockett in tow, who looked incredible in a green dress

After the proposal, Rossella took to Instagram to share photos of the gorgeous setup and showed off her gorgeous square diamond ring.

She captioned the post with “I’M ENGAGED.”

‘On our 4th anniversary, 27/09/2018, the love of my life got down on one knee and asked me to marry him in the most beautiful setting a girl can dream of!

“I’m still so incredibly shocked and can’t stop crying.”