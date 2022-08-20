Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran celebrate their one year anniversary

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran celebrated their one year anniversary on Saturday.

The pair came second on the ITV2 dating show last summer, after losing in the final to winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon – who split in July.

The reality star, 25, shared a sweet montage of photos from their year together, writing: ‘Happy Anniversary @TobyAromolaran.’

Loved-up: Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran celebrated their one year anniversary on Saturday

Referring to the photo of Chloe enjoying an ice cream, she wrote: ‘Last photo my favorite by a country mile lol.’

Toby approved the heartwarming post, replying “1 year today” with a heart emoji.

MailOnline revealed that in November Chloe and Toby moved into £1million Essex property once owned by King Henry VII.

The reality star, 25, shared a sweet montage of photos from their year together, writing: ‘Happy Anniversary @TobyAromolaran.’

Referring to the photo of Chloe enjoying an ice cream, she wrote: ‘Last photo my favorite by a country mile lol.’

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares are the only other couple still together from last year’s show.

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank, and Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish have not let their relationships work outside the villa.

Millie and Liam recently decided to go their separate ways after a year-long romance, having won ITV2 dating series last August.

Millie, 25, and Liam, 22, who lived together in Essex but have since moved out of their shared home, called it quits after growing apart in recent months as they both pursued individual work opportunities.

It’s over: The pair came second on the ITV2 dating show last summer, after losing in the final to winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon – who split in July

Chloe and Toby faced split rumors earlier this year, with a source claiming the couple’s relationship was on the rocks after they struggled to see each other due to their busy schedules.

An insider told The sun: ‘A few weeks ago it was touch and go for Chloe and Toby.

“They both worked very hard and found it difficult to make time for each other.

“Looks like they’ve stopped working, but crisis talks have revealed that they have something worth fighting for.”

Smitten: Toby approved the heartwarming post, replying ‘1 year today’, with a heart emoji

Couple: It comes after Chloe said it’s ‘easy’ to live with her boyfriend Toby after they met on Love Island – and they agreed to move in together once the show ended

It comes after Chloe said it’s “easy” to live with her boyfriend Toby after they met on Love Island – and they agreed to move in together once the show ended.

The reality star admitted their relationship has ‘matured’ since they found love in the villa and those who think it’s ‘too early’ for the couple to start living together have ‘forgotten’ how intense the ITV2 dating series is.

Chloe told MailOnline: ‘I’ve never lived with a friend, but remember we lived in very intense circumstances all summer, we were together 24/7 – this is nothing.

Speculation: Fans were more likely to wonder if Chloe and Toby had broken up after finding themselves noticeably absent from each other’s social media (photo 2021)

She added: ‘This is very easy; there has been no adjustment period because we are so used to being around each other.

“People have the assumption that it’s a little ‘too early’, but they forget how intense Love Island is – I can never explain it to anyone, until you’ve been in it, you don’t get it. I remember looking at it and thinking why are they crying in week one?

‘We wanted to move in together sooner. We came straight from Love Island and started looking at flats. It just took us some time to find the right one.’

Love story: The couple moved in together six months ago after Chloe rekindled her romance with Toby, despite vowing never to forgive him after he dumped her at the Love Island villa

The former marketing specialist explained himself and semi-pro footballer Toby thought it was important to move forward in their relationship and take full care of each other.

She added: “A lot of people start talking online, but we started talking face-to-face and we lived together 24/7, so we’re still getting used to texting and calling.

“In any other circumstance it would be a big step, but it’s a natural thing for us to do – it makes sense, why would we go from living together for months and being in a pretty long relationship to then not going?

“We used to live out of suitcases and go between Bicester and Essex, and it was hard to find time together because of travel. We’re still so, so busy, but now we know we’re going to the same place, which is really nice.’