Love Island’s Cheyanne Kerr puts on a leggy display in sultry green co-ord for girls night out

She caused chaos in the villa when she revealed her kiss with Jacques O’Neill.

And Love Island star Cheyanne Kerr, showed she knows how to make an entrance as she enjoyed a night out on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Casa Amor bombshell made hearts beat faster in a sexy green bustier and matching skirt as she made her way to Menagerie in Manchester.

The blonde bombshell looked stunning and was on a leggy display in the matching bright green co-ord.

Her look included a bandeau corset crop top and a ruffled mini skirt to show off her tanned and toned figure.

The star continued to spice up her look with some see-through perspex heels and adorned a luxurious gold watch.

She also decided to style her usually smooth blonde bob in loose waves for the evening ahead.

It comes after Cheyanne recently admitted she “had no idea” Jacques Paige would prefer Thorne over herself in the Casa Amour rematch.

When the pair were spotted on Love Island, sharing a bed and sharing a kiss, and they seemed to be very into each other.

In a scene from the Casa Amour reconnection, Cheyanne threw Jacques under the bus and exposed him by saying they kissed and shared a bed.

And after Jacques unmasked, the whole villa was in shock, and Cheyanne was visibly furious.

Cheyanne didn’t seem to hold back when presenter Laura Whitmore asked her if she was disappointed that none of the boys chose her.

She revealed, “I thought I had a connection with someone… I suppose my version of a test was different from someone else’s…”

And when asked which boy she had felt a connection with, Cheyanne replied with Jacques. He left him furious at being exposed and Paige utterly speechless.

After Adam Collard’s arrival at the villa, Jacques chose to leave the villa, stating that he wanted to ‘get back to himself’.

Meanwhile, viewers have seen Paige and Adam grow stronger, raising doubts as to whether she will reunite with Jacques when she finally leaves the villa.