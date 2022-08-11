Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt pose with daughters Nell and Nora

<!–

They are loving parents to two adorable young daughters, Nell, 22 months and Nora, 10 weeks.

And Love Island 2017 stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt treated their girls to an early glimpse of the jet set lifestyle as they traveled to New York to attend a family wedding.

Camilla, 33, posted an adorable Instagram photo on Wednesday of her and husband Jamie, 32, posing with newborn Nora and toddler Nell after “the most magical few days” of celebrating her brother Rupert’s wedding.

Happy family: Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt posed for a family snap with daughters Nell, 22 months, and Nora, 10 weeks, at Camilla’s brother’s wedding in New York

The former bomb disposal expert looked stunning in a fuchsia strappy dress with a large bow at the front, while ex-model Jamie looked smart in a crisp white shirt and smart trousers.

Nell, who turns two in October, looked pretty pictured in a pale pink flower girl dress, while little Nora was dressed in a pale pink T-shirt and leggings.

Camilla joked that while her family “may not have mastered the art of the group photo,” they loved spending time with so many of their relatives.

She wrote: ‘Thank you @rthurlow55 and @jan_nath for the most magical days celebrating your wedding, you really are the best!

Wedding season: The 33-year-old former bomb disposal expert joked that while her family “may not have mastered the art of the group photo,” they loved spending time with their relatives

“Our new family of four may not have mastered the art of taking a group photo yet, but I am so glad I was given this photo as a reminder of the reception for such a happy occasion, where our girls met were able to meet and spend time with so many of their families, old and new.”

The couple has adjusted to life as a family of four after welcoming second daughter Nora Bell on May 27.

Camilla admitted the transition from one to two children was “not nearly as big of a shock to the system” and “less overwhelming than when she first became a mother in October 2020.

During an Instagram Q&A session, she said, “It’s hard to compare. One to two hasn’t been much of a shock to the system and I’ve found that the newborn aspects (getting a little food, sleeping, etc.) are easier and less overwhelming, even though Nora is a very different baby.

Then there were four: The couple has adjusted to life as a family of four after welcoming second daughter Nora Bell on May 27

“I have a lot of support and help this time (we went into lockdown after Nell was born so that was very different) and I’m not ashamed to accept any help that is offered.

“Everything felt a little more positive this time around, but it still feels like a big change and the challenging aspect is figuring out how to make sure both girls get what they need, especially during Nora’s feeds and Nell’s meals.”

Camilla and Jamie are one of Love Island’s biggest success stories after meeting on the ITV2 dating show in 2017.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in May 2020 and welcomed Nell Sophia into the world in October.

Jamie proposed to Nell in February 2021 in an adorable ‘mom will you marry my dad?’ onesie and the couple married at Gosfield Hall in Essex in September 2021.