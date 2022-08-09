Love Island’s Arabella Chi shows off her sizzling physique

<!–

She’s never shy showing off her sizzling physique on social media.

And Love Island’s Arabella Chi sent temperatures soaring as she posed up a storm in a sultry slew of snaps uploaded to her Instagram on Tuesday.

The model and influencer, 31, slipped into a skimpy pink patterned bikini as she posed up a storm.

The plunging triangle top revealed a glimpse of cleavage and had silver ring detailing on it while the briefs were worn high on her waist.

The set perfectly showed off her tan and toned abs as well as her lithe legs while she fixed the camera with a sultry stare.

She wore her honey tresses in loose waves over her shoulders while opting for a bronzed makeup look.

In another snap shared to her social media on the same day she wore a sext sheer white lingerie set.

It comes after she signed up for the show Celebrity Ex In The City – an MTV spin-off of Ex On The Beach – which aims to aid stars in finding love again through blind dates after heartache.

Arabella was faced with her ex Kori Sampson in an episode which aired in November, and many were shocked to find out they were dating because they never went public with their relationship.

Kori revealed on the television show that Arabella has continued to e-mail him even after their split.

The awkwardness was made even worse by the fact Arabella was on a date with a prospective flame.

Before Kori, Arabella was romantically linked to Wes Nelson, Tom Zanetti and Danny Williams.

However, she denied any potential spark with Tom, claiming that she and the DJ were just good friends.

She said: ‘I’m 100 percent single and for the first time in my life I’m learning about myself and I know what I want now in a guy.’