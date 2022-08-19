Love Island’s Arabella Chi shows off her sizzling physique in a pink patterned bikini

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Arabella Chi showed her sizzling figure in a pink patterned bikini in Ibiza on Friday.

The former Love Island star, 31, turned up the heat as she posed up a storm in the Bali bikini top and matching Java bottoms at Neena Swim’s pop-up shop in Ibiza.

The model and influencer showed off her toned midriff as she worked her corners at the swimwear event.

Wow! Arabella Chi showed off her sizzling figure in a pink patterned bikini in Ibiza on Friday at Neena Swim’s pop-up store in Ibiza

The set perfectly showcased her tanned physique and her lithe legs as she beamed at the camera.

She completed her look with pink sandals and sunglasses brushed her locks from her face.

She wore her blonde locks in loose waves over her shoulders while opting for a bronzed makeup look.

She also took to social media to give fans another glimpse of her gorgeous bikini.

Working on it! The former Love Island star, 31, turned up the heat as she posed a storm in the Bali bikini top and matching Java bikini bottoms

Sizzling: The set showed off her tanned physique and her lithe legs perfectly as she beamed at the camera

Stunning: The model and influencer showed off her toned midriff as she worked her corners at the swimwear event

Delicious! She completed her look with pink sandals and sunglasses brushed her locks off her face

Oh Polly and sister swimwear brand Neena Swim have opened a temporary Ibiza pop-up shop in Ibiza.

It comes after she signed up for the show Celebrity Ex In The City – an MTV spin-off of Ex On The Beach – which aims to help stars find love through blind dates after heartbreak.

Arabella was confronted by her ex Kori Sampson in an episode that aired in November, and many were shocked to find out they were dating because they never made their relationship public.

Perfect: She wore her blonde locks in loose waves over her shoulders while opting for a bronzed makeup look

Pose: The beauty worked her corners as she posed for the backdrop of the brand at the glamorous Ibiza event

hot! The beauty used a fan to keep herself cool during the gorgeous shoot in the pop-up

Kori revealed on the TV show that Arabella has continued to email him even after their split.

The awkwardness was compounded by the fact that Arabella was on a date with an upcoming flame.

Before Kori, Arabella was romantically linked to Wes Nelson, Tom Zanetti and Danny Williams.

However, she denied any possible spark with Tom, claiming that she and the DJ were just good friends.

She said, “I’m 100 percent single and for the first time in my life I’m learning about myself and now I know what I want in a man.”