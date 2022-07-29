Love Island’s Anton Danyluk is barely recognisable as she showcases his muscular physique

Anton Danyluk is almost unrecognizable in new photos after piling up trying to become a bodybuilder.

The Love Island star, 27, has been overhauling his diet and exercise regimen in recent months to fulfill his dream of competing professionally.

On Instagram, the star, who appeared on the ITV2 show in 2020, showed off his bulging biceps and washboard abs in a series of snaps.

Love Island's Anton Danyluk, 27, is barely recognizable as she showed off his muscular physique on Wednesday

Anton, who now works as a personal trainer, went topless while setting up a storm at his local gym.

Wearing black sweatpants and a matching hat, the reality star flexed his muscles for the camera.

He captioned the snap: ‘I’m not there yet, but I’m one day closer, 19 days out of 91 complete. Calories still very high at 3200 each day so very happy with the way this is going so far. Still a lot of work to do, but I won’t miss a beat’.

Later on on his Instagram Stories, the handsome Adonis again showed his physique in a mirrored selfie.

As he looked into his phone to get the perfect shot, he wrote: ‘We’re not there yet, but we’re one day closer.

It comes after Anton revealed how his body transformation has led to “daily” vicious comments from online trolls about his new look.

Last month, the television personality shared his experience following his weight gain in a candid Twitter post, in which he talked about being inundated with negative comments.

He wrote: “Last year, when I cut down, it was clear that I wasn’t big enough to compete on the podium and I had to commit to a big low season.

“Eight months later I am 25kg heavier and in a much better place to cut both physically and mentally.

New look: It comes after Anton revealed how his body transformation has led to ‘daily’ cruel comments from online trolls about his new look

“Yes, some fat has been added, but that always happens when you push food and I know with the tissues we’ve added, it’s all worth it.”

He added: “This has been a very difficult process for me as being in the public eye I have always kept myself slim because I was afraid of everyone’s opinion and when I decided to do this I knew there would be would be recoil.

“But my god, I didn’t expect it to be as bad as it has been. Day after day, comment after comment, it wasn’t easy, especially when I know myself, I don’t look good.

“The finish line is in sight, though, and when I come to my show, everyone will see why I did this.”