Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton sets pulses racing in a camo bikini and slinky skirt by the pool

Love Island’s latest series may be over, but Antigoni Buxton continues to cause a stir on social media.

The reality star, 26, set the pulse on Tuesday as she shared a series of sultry bikini snaps while enjoying a pool party in a friend’s yard.

Antigoni caused a storm in Trapstar’s skimpy camo suit, which she paired with a figure-hugging chiffon skirt.

Beach-ready: Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton makes hearts beat faster in a camo bikini and a figure-hugging skirt as she soaks up the sun at a pool party on Instagram on Tuesday

The stunner let her curly blonde locks fall past her shoulders as she completed the look with a gold chain around her slim waist.

The reality star opted for a radiant makeup palette, showing off her toned abs and sun-kissed skin in the ensemble.

Together with friends, Antigoni snapped a few pictures indoors before cooling off by the pool with an ice cold drink.

Gorgeous: The stunner let her curly blonde locks fall past her shoulders as she completed the look with a gold chain around her slim waist

Fun in the sun: Together with friends, Antigoni (left) snapped a few photos indoors before cooling off by the pool with an ice cold drink

Scorcher: Antigoni donned stylish sunglasses as she posed next to the beautiful pool

It comes after the singer took to her social media again Sunday to shows off her incredible dance moves as she rehearsed a routine for her latest hit.

On Instagram, the television personality showed off her incredible figure in a black bikini top which she paired with a bejeweled scarf wrapped around her curvaceous hips.

Together with two dancers, she practiced some sultry moves for her upcoming single Hit List at the Pineapple dance studios in London.

Beach body: Opting for a radiant makeup palette, the reality star showed off her toned abs and sun-kissed skin in the ensemble

Shining: the star seemed to love the weather as well as the company

The singer slipped her feet into a pair of ankle boots as she shook her hips and whipped up a storm.

She stared seductively into the camera as she ran her hands over her lavish possessions.

Antigoni used every inch of the dance studio as she took to the floor during the routine.

The reality star shook her long blonde locks dramatically in the clip as she showcased her impressive talents.

Dancing Queen: Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton makes hearts beat faster in a black bikini top and bejeweled miniskirt as she dances a storm for her latest single on Sunday

It comes after the blonde beauty sparked romance rumors with ex-islander Jacques O’Neill after a series of nights out together.

The 23-year-old rugby player dramatically left the villa earlier this month amid fears he would lose control after Adam Collard entered the villa – who has been in a relationship with his ex-Paige Throne ever since.

Eagle eye viewers also saw Jacques erase all traces of the paramedic from his Instagram page.

Saucy: The singer was incredibly agile in the video as she rested her weight on one hand

Wednesday night saw Antigoni and Jaques enjoying a night out at Manchester hotspot Peter Street Kitchen with ex-islander Lucinda Strafford.

Earlier this month, singer Antigoni and her famous mother Tonia were also seen dining with Jaques and his mother Janet, whom he described as his “rock.”

On Twitter, one person commented, “Has anyone noticed that Jacques deleted all of his Insta posts with Paige?” while another added: ‘Oh s**t Jacques really deleted all the pictures he had with Paige. I don’t think he’s picking her up.’