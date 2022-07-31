Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton sets pulses racing as she dances up a storm for her latest single

Antigoni Buxton took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her incredible dance moves as she practiced a routine for her latest hit.

On Instagram, the Love Islander, 26, showed off her incredible figure in a black bikini top which she paired with a bejeweled scarf wrapped around her curvaceous hips.

Together with two dancers, the singer practiced some sultry moves for her upcoming single Hit List at the Pineapple dance studios in London.

Antigoni opted for a glamorous makeup palette in the clip as she let her blonde locks fall in natural curls on her shoulders.

The singer slipped her feet into a pair of ankle boots as she shook her hips and whipped up a storm.

The television personality stared seductively into the camera as she ran her hands over her lavish possessions.

Antigoni used every inch of the dance studio as she took to the floor during the routine.

The reality star shook her long blonde locks dramatically in the clip as she showcased her impressive talents.

She captioned the clip: ‘Was I on your Hit List baby? Biggest love to my angel @DanielleBartonn for choreographing a heel class for my song And for my beauty @Stephelswood for always bringing the [fire] love you both!!’.

It comes after the blonde beauty sparked romance rumors with ex-islander Jacques O’Neill after a series of nights out together.

The 23-year-old rugby player dramatically left the villa earlier this month amid fears he would lose control after Adam Collard entered the villa – who has been in a relationship with his ex-Paige Throne ever since.

Eagle eye viewers also noticed how Jaques erased all traces of the paramedic from his Instagram page.

Wednesday night saw Antigoni and Jaques enjoying a night out at Manchester hotspot Peter Street Kitchen with ex-islander Lucinda Strafford.

Earlier this month, singer Antigoni and her famous mother Tonia were also seen dining with Jaques and his mother Janet, whom he described as his “rock.”

On Twitter, one person commented, “Has anyone noticed that Jacques deleted all of his Insta posts with Paige?”

A second said, ‘Oh s**t Jacques really deleted all the pictures he had with Paige. I don’t think he’s picking her up.’

Another said: ‘Antigoni and Jacques are literally inseparable outside the villa, I’m actually there for them, he’s deleted most of the love island pics from his IG so he’s not waiting for Paige #loveisland.

While one avid fan said: ‘Obsessed with the idea of ​​Jacques and Antigoni #LoveIsland.’

Another suggested: ‘Could jacques and antigoni become an item. This makes me even more buzzing for reunion, come on, I wanna see something. #loveisland’.