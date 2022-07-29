Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton looks incredible in a white button front dress in Manchester

Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton looked sensational as she led the stars attending the Summer Daze VIP Launch at The Trafford Center in Manchester on Thursday.

The singer, 26, looked stunning in a white button-up dress for the event, as she boldly unbuttoned some of the ensemble and glimpsed her bust.

The model added height to her frame with a pair of matching sheer heels and also added some bling to the look with a gold name necklace.

Antigoni smiled broadly as she channeled Shakira with her beachy blonde tight curls.

The beauty had a radiant makeup look, with a soft winged smokey eye and a rusty nude lipstick.

Also in attendance was Antigoni’s fellow Love Island contestant and close friend Jacques O’Neill.

The rugby player, 23, threw a wide grin as he stepped out in style in a beige co-ord.

2021 contestant Mary Bedford looked fashionable in a khaki leather dress and paired the look with military pants.

Newlyweds Danny Miller and Steph Jones were also on the guest list.

Emmerdale star Danny, 31, cut a casual figure in jeans and classic t-shirt, while wife Emma, ​​30, turned heads in a black jumpsuit.

The event comes after Antigoni and Jacques sparked romantic rumors after a string of nights out together.

Jacques dramatically left the villa earlier this month for fear he would lose control after the bomb Adam Collard entered the villa – who has since been linked to his ex-Paige Throne.

Eagle eye viewers also noticed how Jaques erased all traces of the paramedic from his Instagram page.

Wednesday night saw Antigoni and Jaques enjoying a night out at Manchester hotspot Peter Street Kitchen with ex-islander Lucinda Strafford.

Earlier this month, singer Antigoni and her famous mother Tonia were also seen dining with Jaques and his mother Janet, whom he described as his “rock.”

On Twitter, one person commented, “Has anyone noticed that Jacques deleted all of his Insta posts with Paige?”

A second said, ‘Oh s**t Jacques really deleted all the pictures he had with Paige. I don’t think he’s picking her up.’

Another said: ‘Antigoni and Jacques are literally inseparable outside the villa, I’m actually there for them, he’s deleted most of the love island pics from his IG so he’s not waiting for Paige #loveisland.

While one avid fan said: ‘Obsessed with the idea of ​​Jacques and Antigoni #LoveIsland.’

Another suggested: could jacques and antigoni become an item. This makes me even more buzzing for reunion, come on, I wanna see something. #loveisland.

New couple alert: Love Island fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts and Antigoni and Jaques ‘friendship’