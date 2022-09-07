Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton is joined by Paige Thorne to celebrate the release of her new single

<!–

Antigoni Buxton looked stunning on Wednesday night as she celebrated the release of her new single You Can Have Him.

The blonde beauty, 26, was joined by fellow Love Islander Paige Thorne, 24, at a star-studded house party in London.

Antigoni showed off her toned figure in a gold bikini which she paired with a mesh dress embellished with sequins.

Party: Love Island’s Antiogoni Buxton, 26, (left) was joined by leggy Paige Thorne, 24, (right) to celebrate the release of her new single in London on Tuesday

The ensemble showcased her toned and tanned figure and she completed the look with a pair of matching mesh gloves and sky-high heels.

Antiogoni accentuated her beauty with makeup as she let her blond locks fall in natural curls on her shoulders.

Meanwhile, fellow reality star Paige put on a very leggy display in a black sequined mini dress.

Stunning: Antigoni flaunted her toned figure in a gold bikini which she paired with a mesh dress embellished with sequins

Chic: Meanwhile, fellow reality star Paige (right) put on a very leggy display in a black sequined mini dress

DJ: The reality star picked up the microphone to welcome her guests

The stunner chose a glamorous makeup palette for the evening as her luscious locks fell down her back.

Paige slid her feet onto strappy heels as she lug her things into a matching black shoulder bag.

Antiogoni was joined by a crowd of friends to celebrate the release, where she served plenty of rose tequila and a lavish outdoor buffet.

Celebration time: Antiogoni was joined by a crowd of friends to celebrate the release, where she served lashings of Rose tequila and a lavish outdoor buffet

Cheeky: The stunner showed off her peachy bum as she walked hand in hand with a friend

Chef: Antigoni later jokingly assumed the role of chef to feed her guests

About the track on Instagram, she said: ‘Since writing this song I’ve been so excited about it, so I’m sooo glad it’s out’.

The night out comes after Antigoni recently enjoyed a sun-filled family vacation in Mykonos, Greece.

She was joined during the intermission by her 57-year-old father Paul and her influencer sister Sophia.

Photos: The friends posed for pictures during the wild evening

Friends: Antigoni (left) left the party with a friend who also donned a revealing bikini

And fans were surprised after discovering photos of her “hunky” and “ripped” father Paul, with whom she often collaborates.

After discovering Paul’s photos, Love Island fans took to Twitter to gushing about his “hunky” appearance, while expressing their disbelief that he is 57 years old.

One shocked fan wrote: ‘Damn. Antigoni’s mom and dad can pass as Love Island contestants. They have Body ody ody like. Family of Bombshells! #Love Island’