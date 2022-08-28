Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton and Paige Thorne attend an exclusive Fight Night afterparty in London

Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton and Paige Thorne appeared in good spirits as they attended an exclusive Fight Night afterparty in London – hosted by brand partners adidas and JD.

The singer, 26, flashed her washboard abs in a revealing beige crop top, teamed with a pair of blue ripped jeans and trainers.

The beauty carried a small handbag as she posed for a blistering snap with the paramedic, 24.

Antigoni sported her blonde locks in her signature voluminous natural curls while sporting a glamorous makeup look.

Meanwhile, Paige put on a busty show in a sheer black bodysuit, paired with pinstripe pants and trainers.

Also in attendance was Snoochie Shy who turned heads in a green corset top, matching cargo pants and white crocodiles.

Influencers Jed and Saffron Barker all laughed when they showed up at the star-studded event as well.

Siblings: Influencers Jed and Saffron Barker all laughed when they also appeared at the star-studded event

Stylish: Snoochie Shy turned heads in a green corset top, matching cargo pants and white crocodiles

KSI was comfortable in his double header and embarrassed both men by dropping them several times in the two matches, which were a few hours apart.

In his first fight against Swarmz, the rapper’s opponent dodged his way through the first round, but KSI’s power was too much for the rapper in the second and the 29-year-old claimed a simple win to jump-start his evening. to give.

The Londoner’s night ended as it began, when he took down professional fighter Pineda in three rounds after the Mexican struggled to cope with the atmosphere that night.

From the first bell, KSI smelled blood as Pineda carefully danced around the ring trying to dodge the YouTuber’s punches, constantly complaining to the referee every time he was hit on the ground.

Event: YouTube star Callux and Calfreezy supported their friend KSI by attending fight night

Strike a pose: DJ Cuppy on a leggy display in a black skirt, teamed with an Adidas t-shirt

The professional fighter felt that KSI illegally hit him on the back of the head during the fight, although the referee – and the crowd – had little sympathy.

Finally, after knocking the stunned Mexican down several times, KSI won its second fight in one night as the referee deemed it unsafe to continue the fight.

After winning in his last fight, KSI called out Slim Albaher, Andrew Tate, Tommy Fury and the winner Austin McBroom against AnEsonGib as possible opponents for his next fight.

Looks good: Hardy Caprio cut a neat figure in a black shirt, pants and crisp white sneakers

Radiant: Billy Brown appeared in a good mood as he attended the lavish bash with a friend

Performance: ArrDee kept the crowd entertained while showing off his vocal talents

Casual: KSI wore a beige tracksuit and matching joggers, along with a white t-shirt and trainers while showing off his belts

“Ladies and gentlemen, aren’t you entertained?” KSI told the sold-out crowd in London after his fight with Pineda.

“It feels good to be back. Two fights, one night. Two KOs. I said it, I spoke the talk and I walked the walk.

‘I’ve seen the fights. Slim looked good, I want a piece of that. Austin [McBroom] versus [AnEson]Gib, I want the winner of that.

“Andrew Tate—I want a piece of that. Tommy Fury – I want a piece of that.’