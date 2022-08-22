Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton, 26, shows off her incredible figure in a skimpy red bikini

Advertisement

Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton showed off her incredible figure on Sunday as she soaked up the sun on a luxury yacht in Mykonos, Greece.

The 26-year-old singer flashed her toned abs in a skimpy bright red bikini and shielded her eyes behind a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses.

She was accompanied by her handsome 57-year-old father Paul, who showed off his jaw-dropping muscles as he went shirtless and donned a pair of tiny blue knickers.

Wow! Love Island's Antigoni Buxton showed off her incredible figure on Sunday as she soaked up the sun on a lavish yacht in Mykonos, Greece

She wore her blonde locks in her signature voluminous natural curls while sporting a natural makeup look.

Antigoni was also joined by her influencer sister Sophia and her celebrity chef mother Tonia as the family sat on the edge of the luxury boat.

The reality star was then spotted diving into the ocean to cool off after sunbathing on the deck with her family.

Love Island fans were stunned to discover photos of Antigoni’s new bombshell “hunky dad Paul.”

Looks good: She was joined by her handsome 57-year-old dad Paul, who showed off his jaw-dropping muscles as he went shirtless and donned a pair of tiny blue knickers

Unbelievable: The 26-year-old singer flashed her toned abs in a skimpy bright red bikini and shielded her eyes behind white-rimmed sunglasses

Gorgeous: She wore her blonde locks in her signature voluminous natural curls while sporting a natural makeup look

Getaway: Antigoni was also joined by her influencer sister Sophia and her celebrity chef mom Tonia as the family sat on the edge of the luxury boat

After Antigonia was announced as a bombshell on the show, it was revealed that her mother was celebrity chef Tonia, known for her appearances on Sunday Brunch.

Her sister Sophia is an influencer and professional model signed to Nevs Agency, and has 21.6k followers on Instagram, where she regularly gets the pulse racing with her spicy shots.

And fans are surprised after discovering photos of her “handsome” and “ripped” 57-year-old father Paul, with whom she often collaborates.

A photo shared on Paul’s Instagram showed him and his daughter flexing their muscles as they worked out at the gym together.

Hunk: Love Island fans were stunned to discover photos of Antigoni's new bombshell 'hunky dad Paul'

Fun in the sun: The reality star was then spotted diving into the ocean to cool off after sunbathing on the deck with her family

Amazing: Antigoni rocked the wet hair look as she effortlessly climbed out of the sea and back onto the boat

Paul showed off his toned physique as he posed shirtless for the snap, wearing gray shorts while smiling next to Antigoni, who stunned in a black crop top and shorts.

Another photo showed the father and daughter sunbathing, with Paul posing shirtless in beige shorts while Antigoni showed off her incredible figure in a green two-piece.

After discovering Paul’s photos, Love Island fans took to Twitter to gushing about his “hunky” appearance, while expressing their disbelief that he is 57 years old.

One shocked fan wrote: ‘Damn. Antigoni’s mom and dad can pass as Love Island contestants. They have Body ody ody like. Family of Bombshells! #Love Island’

Another wrote: ‘He looks HEALTHY.’

While a third tweeted, “I refuse to believe he’s 57 WHAT.”

And a fourth said, ’57?!!! No way,” while another added, “Abb genetics.”