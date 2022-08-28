Love Island’s Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri hint that they’ve had matching rose tattoos

<!–

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri have hinted that they have left a permanent mark on their romance with matching tattoos.

The pair went to tattoo parlor The London Social on Saturday, where dancer Tasha got a pink fine line ink on the side of her neck.

But while realtor Andrew never showed one himself, he did post a photo of the tattoo location with two matching roses pulled out – which read “For anyone wondering what we did today.”

In sync: Love Island’s Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri hinted they’ll have matching rose tattoos on Saturday

Tasha’s dainty flower tattoo sits just below her ear and cochlear implant on the side of her neck.

And sharing a snap that indicated two tattoos was artist Certified Letter Boy, who was holding a piece of paper with two roses outlined on it.

Andrew’s arm was seen in the background of the photo as he held Tasha’s hand for moral support.

Inked: The couple went to The London Social tattoo parlor, with dancer Tasha getting a fine line ink on the side of her neck

Double blow? And a snapshot that indicated two tattoos was artist Certified Letter Boy, holding a piece of paper with two roses outlined on it.

Another shot shows Tasha preparing the ink as she lies on her side in the studio – throwing a peace sign and beaming excitedly.

She later admitted to being “in love” with the tat, gushing, “Thank you so much for my tattoo! I am in love with it’.

As Andrew started writing his story, ‘For anyone wondering what we did today @tashaghouri’.

Excited: Another photo shows Tasha preparing the ink as she lies on her side in the studio – throwing a peace sign and beaming excitedly

Happy: She later admitted to being “in love” with the tat, gushing, “Thank you so much for my tattoo! i’m in love with it’

And since their last date at the villa was a rose-filled beach, the choice of flowers has fueled speculation that Andrew was also inked.

It comes after Tasha, who placed fourth in Love Island this year, previously revealed that she wanted a tattoo to show how she met her boyfriend.

“I even want a Love Island tattoo on my finger to show how I met Andrew. We said we want the decor to have a modern vibe,” she said after the villa stint.

The couple was put together by public vote on the first day of this year’s season, with a tumultuous on/off relationship that eventually led them all the way to the final.

And just missing the victory of champions Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Andrew and Tasha’s relationship has grown stronger.