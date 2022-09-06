Love Island’s Amber Gill reveals all on her sexuality after saying she ‘switched teams’ in tweet

Amber Gill says she has been dating girls after she “come out” in a tweet asked by the men in this year’s Love Island series.

The brunette, 25, won the £50,000 cash prize while teaming up with Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea in 2019, but has now ‘switched teams’ and is dating both men and women.

In July, she hinted at dating both sexes as she commented on the antics of the male contestants on this year’s show after the girls were shipped off to Casa Amor.

She has now confirmed that she has been dating girls recently and that she has no type when it comes to girls.

She said Poet Magazine: ‘I’m not one hundred percent into guys. I was annoyed with boys when I said all that [on Twitter] but yes i have dated girls, in the past and also recently, it’s great.

‘Girls are beautiful! I used to have no consciousness [about my sexuality] and now I have consciousness and it is what it is, I have no type; I like what I like.

“I still date guys. I’m just saying I date who I want to date, when I want to date them — it’s not that important and I don’t like to define it.”

Amber also confirmed that she is currently single despite being in the dating scene.

And after launching her first-ever novel, Until I Met You, a romantic story released in April, she says there’s a chance of a same-sex love match in her next book.

While chatting with hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on the showbiz gossip program Access All Areas, the reality star explained that her July tweet was a “comment” but admitted it was “true,” followed by saying say ‘I meant exactly what I said.’

When asked by Stephen Leng if this was her coming out, the 24-year-old replied: “Accidentally, I remember watching it [the tweet] and thinking sh**t, what did I say.’

She went on to say, “As a lot of my friends thought if you did it somehow, that’s the typical way you would.”

“Normally people have these beautiful, beautiful stories and beautiful, beautiful real Instagram posts, like just lush. I tweeted different teams and that’s how I came out.’

In the interview, the star was also asked if she has a lady in her life, she quickly replied with ‘I don’t, not now’ but said she was ‘open to it’.

Amber also responded to a follower who replied, “Me and my girlfriend said yesterday that we predict you’ll eventually settle down with a woman.”

The reality personality wrote, “That’s cute. Tell me why.’

The fan wrote: ‘Because you seem very disenchanted with men these days, and we have a feeling that a woman (the right woman) is more likely to appreciate you for all your complexity and inner fire.

“And treat yourself with the care/sensitivity you deserve.”

Clearly touched by the message, Amber wrote, “Now I’m crying.”

Many of Amber’s fans responded to the tweet, with one writing: ‘Is this the best news for everyone?! [rainbow emoji]’

While others shared shocked gifs with comments like ‘Amber???’ and wait’.

Another person wrote: ‘Omg congrats kween’ [rainbow emoji].’

Amber, who won Love Island in 2018, previously suggested she was open to dating women after admitting she was attracted to them.

In July of last year, one of her fans asked her, “Bestie, I dare not ask you this,” with a series of fruit emojis indicating that she is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Amber responded to the tweet, saying, “Sometimes.”

At the National Television Awards a few days later, she referred to the tweet and said, ‘the fruit emojis mean the fruit emojis, what can I say? Some days maybe, some days maybe not,” she told the Daily Star.