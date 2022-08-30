Love Island’s Amber Gill flaunts her pert posterior in a skimpy black thong bikini

She flew to summer hotspot Mykonos for a sun holiday with friends.

And Amber Gill showed off her pert bum in a skimpy black thong bikini as she stormed posed for a sexy snap during the trip on Monday.

The Love Island 2019 winner, 25, had her peachy derriere seen in the image shared on her Instagram Story as she stood by her infinity pool at sunset.

Stunning: Amber Gill showed off her pert bum in a skimpy black thong bikini as she posed a storm for a sexy snap during her trip to Mykonos on Monday

She showed off her gorgeous curves in the two piece thong which also revealed her major assets as she looked back at the camera and beamed.

Amber was adorned with simple gold earrings and wore her curly locks in a top knot while opting for a natural makeup look to showcase her beautiful features.

The star also shared photos to her roster on Monday as she wowed in a silky brown jumpsuit that teased glimpses of her plunging neckline.

Stylish: The star also shared snaps to her grid Monday as she stunned in a silky brown jumpsuit that teased glimpses of her cleavage

She was carrying a Gucci bag and sporting a radiant makeup look as she beamed at the camera as she enjoyed her luxurious vacation.

It comes after Amber asked questions about her sexuality earlier this month after declaring in a series of viral tweets last month that she was “switching teams.”

Amber admitted the tweets, in which she renounced men, were “how I got out” in a candid interview on FUBAR radio.

While chatting with hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on the showbiz gossip show Access All Areas, the reality star explained that her tweet was an “off the cuff comment,” but admitted it was “true,” followed by saying, “I meant exactly what I said.”

Outfit: She carried a Gucci bag and sported a radiant makeup look as she beamed for the camera as she enjoyed her luxurious vacation

In the series of tweets in question, Amber wrote, “Switching teams was the best decision I’ve made in my life,” adding a separate tweet while watching this year’s Love Island series:

‘When I look at men, I get sick. I couldn’t take it anymore.’

When asked by Stephen Leng if this was her coming out, the 24-year-old replied: “Accidentally, I remember watching it [the tweet] and thinking sh**t, what did I say.’

She went on to say, “As a lot of my friends thought if you did it somehow, that’s the typical way you would.”

Her say: It comes after Amber answered questions about her sexuality earlier this month after declaring in a series of viral tweets last month that she was ‘switching teams’

“Normally people have these beautiful, beautiful stories and beautiful, beautiful real Instagram posts, like just lush. I tweeted different teams and that’s how I came out.’

In the interview, the star was also asked if she has a lady in her life, she quickly replied with “I don’t, not now” but said she was “open to it” and “had no type” when it came to dating women.

She also admitted that she has found dating a challenge since she appeared on the ITV reality show: ‘I find it really hard, and I can’t like it, I really don’t know, the reason behind it.’

Coming out: Amber wrote in a series of tweets last month: ‘Switching teams was the best decision I’ve made in my life’

Candid: Amber took to social media when she watched this year’s Love Island from home, saying watching the men ‘made her sick’

“But I, yes, I’m very picky now. And like, very much attuned to what I like and what not, so I don’t know if that’s also the reason.’

The Love Island winner, who recently released her first novel, revealed her biggest icks on a first date: “I can’t stand people who are rude to waiters, people who help. something like that. I can not stand it.’

She continued: ‘I would hate it if someone spends too much time on Inwstagram, like they want to take pictures of everything. This is for a man, although I don’t have that much trouble with girls, but I’m much stricter for boys.’

Honest: Amber admitted the tweets, in which she renounced men, were ‘how I got out’ in a candid interview on FUBAR Radio

Amber took to social media while watching this year’s series from home, saying that watching the men “made her sick” following the behavior of this year’s male contestants at Casa Amor.

During her stream of tweets, Amber also responded to a follower who replied, “Me and my girlfriend said yesterday that we predict you’ll eventually settle down with a woman.”

The reality personality wrote, “That’s cute. Tell me why.’

The fan wrote: ‘Because you seem very disenchanted with men these days, and we have a feeling that a woman (the right woman) is more likely to appreciate you for all your complexity and inner fire.

“And treat yourself with the care/sensitivity you deserve.” Clearly touched by the message, Amber wrote, “Now I’m crying.”

Many of Amber’s fans responded to the tweet, with one writing: ‘Is this the best news for everyone?! [rainbow emoji]’

Amber has not publicly revealed that she is currently dating anyone.