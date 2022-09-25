Love Island’s Adam Collard speaks out amid ‘cheating’ rumours

Love Island’s Adam Collard has spoken out amid ‘cheating’ rumors and confirmed his relationship status with Paige Thorne.

The couple, who appeared in both seasons four and eight of Love Island, became official in August after they left the famous villa.

In a recent video that surfaced on social media, the personal trainer, 26, was recently spotted with his arm around another girl after landing in McDonald’s after a drunken night out.

Adam’s representative told The sun: ‘After a night out with friends, Adam went to McDonald’s.

His friends were next to him when a group of girls asked for pictures and Adam, his friendly self, was open to posing and chatting with the girls, along with other fans who wanted to chat in the same video.

Adam understands what this video looks like, but just wanted to say that he left the restaurant with his friends and a box of 60 nuggets (with nothing or no one else) intent on getting home safely.

“Adam and Paige are currently dating and Adam only has eyes for her.”

Adam was a controversial figure during his first stay at the villa, and some of his scenes even raised concerns among the bosses of Women’s Aid, a domestic violence charity.

Adam closed the horns with his then-partner Rosie Williams in an explosive showdown, in which he was heavily criticized by viewers for grinning during the argument and later leaving her in hysterical tears.

Women’s Aid chief executive Katie Ghose said he was concerned about Adam’s actions, which led him to go to Zara: “In the latest Love Island series, there are clear warning signs in Adam’s behavior.”

Adam was a late arrival at the villa and was initially paired up with Kendall Rae-Knight before Rosie was his next partnership.

The business owner maintained a ‘player’ reputation after his stint on the show, but Paige recently revealed that the ITV producers were pushing her to give him a chance.

Talk about FUBAR radio with Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng, the former contestant confessed she “didn’t even know” who the bomb was – despite being warned that he was a “massive player” by the other girls in the villa.

She explained: ‘All the girls were like Paige, this is Adam, I thought, ‘Why do you say his name like that? I don’t know who he is.”

“They were rocking me and they were flushing him, and really gave me insight into what he used to be like,” she continued.

“Then I thought, ‘Well, if he was like that, what is he doing here? He’s just going to be a bit of a stirrer. I ran off.'”

But the paramedic, who was linked to Jacques O’Neill before he left, then revealed that producers had pushed her aside to try and persuade her to give Adam a chance.

“I was put aside and she… [producers] were like, “Paige, why are you writing him off before you had the chance?” she added.

“I was like, ‘Because of what the girls said. I don’t need to have a conversation with him to know there won’t be any difference.’

And they said, ‘No, be open-minded and just talk to him and give him a chance.’ I was like, “What’s the point, he’s just going to be a huge player. I’m not here for a player, I’m here for something serious.”

Speaking of their relationship, Paige added, “It’s been so good. This guy, I promise you, he simplifies and it’s great, I love it. We’ll see each other when we’re free.

“Obviously I live in Swansea and he lives in Newcastle and when we’re gone we just keep in touch and text and whatever. But what we usually do when we get together is have the right quality time. So it works very well in our favour.’

“Me and Adam know where we stand with each other, we know where we stand, we know how we feel, and we just don’t really care about anyone else’s opinion.”