Love Island’s Adam Collard reveals he FaceTimed Margot Robbie following his time in the villa

Love Island’s Adam Collard has revealed that he had a FaceTime call with two of Hollywood’s biggest stars after his stay at the villa, but due to connection issues, he didn’t realize who they were.

The reality star, who returned for his second appearance on the show this year, said he was ushered in with a phone call with Margot Robbie, 32, and Cara Delevingne, 30, while filming the spin-off show Aftersun.

Speaking of being Youtube Channel Adam, 26, said host Laura Whitmore orchestrated the chat and introduced the actresses as her “friends” – their identities only becoming clear at the end of the conversation.

‘Connection was so bad!’: Love Island’s Adam Collard reveals he FaceTimed Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne after his time in the villa – but couldn’t say who they were

He said, ‘So we’re sitting there during the Aftersun Reunion and Laura Whitmore comes over to us, Paige was on the toilet.

“Laura was like, ‘My friends want to meet you and Paige, do you want to FaceTime them?’ so I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah’ and I FaceTimed them.

‘Paige’ [Thorne, his partner from the show] was in the toilet so I jumped on myself. She said, “These are my two friends,” so I was talking to them for a few minutes.

LOL: Adam, 26, said host Laura Whitmore orchestrated the chat and introduced the actresses as her “friends” – with their identities only becoming clear at the end of the conversation (Margot Robbie, left, Cara Delevingne, right)

Lovebirds: Adam and Paige finished in fifth place and now count the Hollywood stars as fans

He said to his friend Mickey Seers: ‘They looked like they were in Mexico or Bali or somewhere else, the connection was really bad and they were cut off.

“Just before they ended the conversation, Laura was just getting ready to end the conversation and the penny dropped — it was Margot Robbie and Cara Delevigne.”

Before laughing: ‘I couldn’t believe it’

Chat: Speaking to his friend Mickey (left) Adam (right) said: ‘They looked like they were in Mexico or Bali or somewhere else, the connection was very bad and they were cut off

Giggles: The reality star collapsed, admitting ‘I couldn’t believe it’

It comes after Adam was attacked by criminals who ripped his shirt open in shocking new video footage obtained by MailOnline.

The reality star looked visibly shocked when he and girlfriend Paige were overrun by revelers at the Market Shaker bar in his hometown of Newcastle on Tuesday night before things turned violent.

Adam is seen pushing a group of men away as he desperately tries to protect Paige and stop a friend from arguing in the midst of what was supposed to be a quiet night out.

Shocking: It comes after Adam was attacked by thugs who ripped his shirt, seen in shocking new video footage obtained by MailOnline

In the video, Adam and Paige initially find themselves having a good time as they danced to Alicia Keys’ Empire State Of Mind, surrounded by a group of people.

But things soon take a turn for the worse when the crowd begins to swarm the couple, with things quickly escalating.

The clip shows Adam being grabbed, with the hunk trying to push away the men who are aggressive towards him after ripping his black top.

He has also been seen holding back friend Mickey who had jumped in to try and help the situation.

Bouncers were also seen trying to break up the altercation that took place at the bar in the city center.

Scary: A large group of people began to swarm the couple and their companions at the crowded bar

Paige, who wore a black top with baggy jeans, was seen behind her beauty as he desperately tried to protect her from everyone.

A clubber told the The sun of the altercation: “It happened shortly after midnight. Adam and Paige just showed up one night, it wasn’t an official gig or anything.

“Everyone was trying to crowd him and I think they were trying to crowd Paige and Adam wasn’t happy at all, which was understandable.

“Then people started ripping his top off and it all started. It’s no surprise that he wanted to defend himself and, of course, also looked out for Paige.”