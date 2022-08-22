Love Island’s Adam Collard returned to the show for money despite ‘flying high’ with Paige Thorne

Love Island’s Adam Collard has revealed that he has returned to the show for a second time purely for financial benefits.

The personal trainer, 26, who first appeared on the show in 2018, said he could be “ready for life” after his time in the villa.

Speaking of being Youtube Channel Adam, who finished fifth with girlfriend Paige Thorne, said he would get even a “little piece” of former islander Molly-Mae Haag’s million-pound success.

When asked by friend Mickey Seers why he agreed to return to the show, he said, “Okay, I’m going to clean this up right now.”

“Paige is great and we’re flying now, but anyone who goes to Love Island – it’s series eight now – people know what’s coming.”

“Everyone has seen Molly-Mae completely ruin their life and to be honest she completely ruined her relationship. [with fellow Islander Tommy Fury] also, but even if you can get a little piece of that’.

Addition: ‘If you’ve been in the villa long enough, you know you’re in pretty good shape for life’.

“You get a few followers, if you have a business like me, that will help to bolster that and that puts you in a better situation and there will be a lot of really good opportunities after that.”

He continued: ‘So yes everyone comes up and says I’m here to find love and that, yes you are and of course that’s unreal, but no one is crazy’.

Influencer Molly-Mae, who finished second to beau Tommy in 2019, has a reported net worth estimated at between £3 million and 6.4 million, following her time on the show.

She reportedly signed a new seven-figure deal with cosmetics brand Beauty Works earlier this year.

The creative director of PrettyLittleThing recently moved with Tommy into a £4 million townhouse in Essex with six bedrooms.

The confession comes after Adam revealed he had a FaceTime call with two of Hollywood’s biggest stars tracking his stay at the villa – but due to connectivity issues, he didn’t realize who they were.

The reality star said he was ushered in with a chat with Margot Robbie, 32, and Cara Delevingne, 30, while filming the spin-off show Aftersun.

Speaking again on his own Youtube Channel Adam said that host Laura Whitmore orchestrated the chat and introduced the actresses as her “friends” – their identities only becoming clear at the end of the conversation.

He said, ‘So we’re sitting there during the Aftersun Reunion and Laura Whitmore comes over to us, Paige was on the toilet.

“Laura was like, ‘My friends want to meet you and Paige, do you want to FaceTime them?’ so I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah’ and I FaceTimed them.

“Paige was on the toilet, so I jumped on myself. She said, “These are my two friends,” so I was talking to them for a few minutes.

Speaking to his friend Mickey Seers, he said: “They looked like they were in Mexico or Bali or somewhere else, the connection was really bad and they were cut off.

“Just before they ended the conversation, Laura was just getting ready to end the conversation and the penny dropped — it was Margot Robbie and Cara Delevigne.”

For laughing: ‘I couldn’t believe it’