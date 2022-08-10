Love Island’s Adam Collard Responds To Jacques O’Neill’s Excavation About His Romance With Paige Thorne

Love Island’s Adam Collard has responded to Jacque’s O’Neill’s savage digs about his relationship with Paige Thorne.

In a recent Instagram live, rugby player Jacque’s, 23, referred to Paige’s mother – who recently admitted she’s “not buying” the romance – joking about Adam’s frosty introduction to her on the show.

He told former castmates Luca Bish and Dami Hope, ‘Well, her mom seems to love him, doesn’t she? He’s there with the family!’

After sarcastically mocking Adam’s romance with Paige amid her mother’s disapproval, it wasn’t long before Adam hit back with his own sharp retort.

Adam took to Twitter on Tuesday and retweeted the clip featuring Jacque’s comments, before sarcastically writing “Humble in beat our kid, chin up x,” referring to the fact that he won Paige’s heart after her breakup with Jacques.

Love Island fans were stunned after Paige’s mother cast doubt on her daughter’s romance with Adam.

In the Meet The Parents episode, the paramedic’s father and mother entered the Majorcan villa for their happy reunion.

The awkward moment came before Adam burst into tears at the Beach Hut as he spoke about his true feelings for the paramedic and said how much she had “changed” him.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Paige’s mother Samantha shared her honest thoughts about Adam — not long before the two were dumped out of the villa.

When the islander asked for her opinion, Samantha whispered, “I don’t believe it.”

Then she explained to her daughter, “The way you were with Jacques was very different, you were much more you and resilient and full of personality, with Adam it seems much more different.”

But Paige argued, “With Jacques, he did bring out another side of me, bubbles and all, but there were a few things that were really not right.”

“Ummmm,” she said after an awkward pause, before Paige is heard at the Beach Hut and says, “My mom and her savage remarks, I knew she’d be… I was like, ‘Oh for God’s sake!’

It comes when Remi Lambert revealed that his mother committed suicide while struggling with mental health issues, while explaining why he Taking ‘bullying’ so seriously in a now-deleted Instagram story.

Doubling claims Jacques and Luca ‘bully’ him during his time in the villa, iIt comes just hours after he accused his fellow participants of targeting him in a post on the social media platform on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old’s strong words to Luca and Jacques, both 23, came after the pair took part in an Instagram Live where they mocked Remi’s rapping skills — the same Instagram live where Jacques mocked Adam.

He shared a sympathetic tweet from a fan, along with the message: “I didn’t mean to bring this up, but mental health is serious.”

The supporter had written: ‘I just found out that Love Island’s Remi lost his mother to suicide as she struggled with mental health.

“This is so sad because he was bullied in and out of the villa. We need to do better and hold the bullies accountable. #Love Island.’

Concerned fans quickly wrote on Twitter that they were “concerned” about the model when he ended his post on a “suicidal tone.”

They wrote: “Remi’s mother committed suicide because of her mental health. Do you want to see the same thing happen to Remi?’

“The last paragraph in Remi’s statement makes me genuinely concerned about the man, especially after I learn that his mother committed suicide and suffered from mental health problems. #LoveIsland.’

Remi from #loveisland has directly suffered the impact of suicide (sadly losing his mother), now he is being bullied/mocked by 2 islanders who a) have 2 of the most followers & b) have consistently used “mental health” not to face consequences. Despicable people Luca + Jacques.’

‘Why isn’t it mentioned that Remi’s statement ended in a suicidal tone?! He was bullied so much that he thought of suicide? #PRACTICES.’

Remi previously shared a photo with his late mother and brother Jordan along with the caption ’03/08/2018❤️❤️❤️.’

MailOnline has reached out to Love Island representatives Jacques and Luca for comment.

Jacques was also the only cast member of the 2022 series to avoid the Thursday reunion show.

The series eight stars first got together outside the villa to film the annual reunion show, which aired on ITV2 on Sunday night.

A source told The sun“Unfortunately, Jacques has decided that he is not quite ready to see Paige and especially not with Adam.

“He’s decided to wait for a more opportune time to talk to her again after all he’s been through.”

MailOnline contacted Jacques’ representatives at the time for comment.

Hours before the reunion was due to be filmed, he appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss life after the dating show, admitting he ‘just wanted my mum’ after his traumatic experience.

Host Kate Garraway started by asking Jacques, ‘How do you feel now that you’re gone because the episode you left was emotional to watch’

Jacques responded: ‘When I first came out it was very different for me, I was afraid of life and what would come next for me.

“When I was in the holding villa, all I wanted was my mother. We got death threats. I thought to myself: I’m going to delete social media’

The reality personality decided to remove himself after Adam’s arrival when he stated, “Love Island was the worst decision of my life.”