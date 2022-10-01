Love Island’s Adam Collard brushes off the drama and jets off to Bali

Adam Collard brushed off the drama when he flew to Bali with some friends on Saturday, amid speculation that he and girlfriend Paige Thorne are ‘taking a break’.

The Love Island couple has been plagued by rumors lately after a video surfaced of the personal trainer, 26, with his arm around another girl at McDonald’s.

He seemed completely unfazed as he flashed his muscular torso and the sun set in Indonesia.

Relaxed: Adam Collard, 26, brushed off the drama and flew to Bali with some friends on Saturday amid speculation he and girlfriend Paige Thorne, 24, are ‘taking a break’

Adam donned tiny Adidas shorts and shielded his eyes with gold-framed sunglasses for a relaxing dip in the pool.

He later posed for a selfie with his friends as they headed to the bar on their fun outing.

The holiday comes after Adam cracked down on rumors that he’d been unfaithful to Paige, 24, when a video emerged of him wrapping his arms around a girl in McDonalds and insisting that he leave the fast-food outlet with ’60s nuggets and nothing else’.

Out and about: He later posed for a selfie with his friends as they headed to the bar on their fun outing

On and off: Adam and Paige have been plagued by rumors lately after a video appeared of the personal trainer, 26, with his arm around another girl at McDonald’s

In a recent video that surfaced on social media, personal trainer Adam was spotted with his arm around another girl after he ended up at McDonald’s after a drunken night out.

A source claimed The sun on Wednesday that Paige is “really upset by everything that has happened and feels like she is being humiliated.”

“She believes that Adam has done nothing and knows that women are plunging on him. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t find it hard when people start gossiping about their relationship and sharing it on social media.

“Paige had told Adam she needed a break and some time away from him.”

MailOnline has reached out to Paige and Adam representatives for comment.

Awkward: In a recent video that appeared on social media, the personal trainer was recently spotted with his arm around another girl after he ended up in McDonald’s

Elsewhere, in photos obtained exclusively by MailOnline, Paige and Adam formed a united front as they walked hand-in-hand around London’s Canary Wharf on Wednesday afternoon.

Ignoring reports that she’d asked Adam to give her space, Paige was seen looking up at her boyfriend as they stopped at a coffee shop near their London hotel.

The couple, who appeared in both seasons four and eight of Love Island, became official in August after they left the famous villa.

Adam was a controversial figure during his first stay at the villa, and some of his scenes even raised concerns among the bosses of Women’s Aid, a domestic violence charity.

Still going strong: Elsewhere, in photos obtained exclusively by MailOnline, Paige and Adam formed a united front as they walked hand-in-hand in Canary Wharf on Wednesday

Adam closed the horns with his then-partner Rosie Williams in an explosive showdown, in which he was heavily criticized by viewers for grinning during the argument and later leaving her in hysterical tears.

Women’s Aid chief executive Katie Ghose said he was concerned about Adam’s actions, which led him to go to Zara: “In the latest Love Island series, there are clear warning signs in Adam’s behavior.”

Adam was a late arrival at the villa and was initially paired up with Kendall Rae-Knight before Rosie was his next partnership.

The business owner maintained a ‘player’ reputation after his stint on the show, but Paige recently revealed that the ITV producers were pushing her to give him a chance.

Talk about FUBAR radio with Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng, the former contestant confessed she “didn’t even know” who the bomb was – despite being warned that he was a “massive player” by the other girls in the villa.

She explained: ‘All the girls were like Paige, this is Adam, I thought, ‘Why do you say his name like that? I don’t know who he is.”