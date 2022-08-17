Love Island’s Adam Collard attacked by thugs in a bar who ripped his shirt

Adam Collard was attacked on Tuesday night by a group of men who ripped his shirt while out with girlfriend Paige Thorne in Newcastle.

The Love Island star, who returned for the 2022 series after first appearing in 2018, enjoyed a quiet night out with Paige and his friend.

Adam, 26, put on a brave face after the altercation when he stepped out Wednesday afternoon with Paige, 24, after a lunch date.

An onlooker claims that a group of thugs saw Adam, 26, and started acting aggressively toward Adam, even ripping his top.

A video obtained by the Sun shows Adam defending himself during the altercation and one of his friends jumps in to try to help.

Bouncers were also seen trying to break up the altercation that took place at the Market Shaker bar in the city center.

A clubber told the publication: ‘It happened shortly after midnight. Adam and Paige just showed up one night, it wasn’t an official gig or anything.

“Everyone was trying to crowd him and I think they were trying to crowd Paige and Adam wasn’t happy at all, which was understandable.

“Then people started ripping his top off and it all started. It’s no surprise that he wanted to defend himself and, of course, also looked out for Paige.”

A spokesman for Adam said of the brawl in the bar: ‘Adam was trying to enjoy a quiet night in his hometown with friends when a large group of men began to bully them aggressively.

“Despite several attempts to cover up the situation, the men became increasingly aggressive and began to physically attack Adam.

Understandably, Adam and his friends were shocked by the situation and felt it was best to leave and we were escorted out safely by the security team. No further action has been taken.’

When spotted on Wednesday, Paige was wearing a black dress with a pair of Converse as they stepped out in the sun.

Adam wore a black Obey T-shirt with cropped jeans and white sneakers.

Swansea-born Paige, 24, finished fifth next to Adam on this year’s reality dating show series.

Just weeks after she left the villa, she was back in the office, just two weeks after the show ended before she scheduled her scheduled return to her day job.

Paige took to Instagram on Monday and shared a clip of her reunion with some of her co-workers, who were all in uniform.

Paige was all smiles as she caught up with her colleagues at work and captioned the video with a series of hearts.

It seemed like a fleeting visit for the star, but she later shared a photo of herself passing through Bristol Airport for a trip.

Paige recently said she plans to return to work as a paramedic after her Love Island success.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, she said: ‘I have a meeting to go back to paramedic work too, so that’s going to be exciting. I recently saw an ambulance with sirens on.

“I was craving some serious FOMO! I was like, ‘Give me back my ambulance!’ So I’m going to come back to that a little bit and see what opportunities come from that.

“It’s one of those things – I really just love my job. So why wouldn’t I want to go back to it? I have really enjoyed it. But I’ll do other things besides it.’

