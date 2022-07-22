Love Island’s Adam asks Paige to go EXCLUSIVE following his flirty date with new girl Nathalia

WhatsNew2Day
Love Island’s Paige Thorne and Adam Collard took their relationship to the next level on Thursday as they went exclusive with each other.

Earlier in the episode, the hunk was picked for a date with newcomer Nathalia Campos, with Paige left fretting in the villa that she couldn’t compare to the Brazilian bombshell.

But the paramedic was left delighted when he later declared that he was ‘100% closed off to other girls’, with the declaration coming shortly after her ex Jacques O’Neill said he’d wait for her. 

The romantic moment came after Nathalia chose Adam Collard for her date – despite earlier expressing interest in Davide.

While Adam was out of the villa, his partner Paige broke down in tears as she expressed to Gemma Owen her fears that he would leave her for Nathalia, noting that she – a paramedic from Swansea – couldn’t compete with the Brazilian bombshell.

Despite Nathalia giving it her best shot, Adam expressed that though he was open to get to know her, he was more interested in Paige.

Returning to the villa, the Newcastle native made his intentions clear to Paige, telling her: ‘I hate the word exclusive, but like I want to use it as well, ‘cause that’s the way I feel right now.’

Unable to contain her joy, Paige gushed: ‘Really?! Like serious now?’

To which her new beau replied: ‘I’m being deadly serious.’

The couple then sealed their new relationship status with a passionate kiss.

The moment comes a week after her ex Jacques O’Neill left the villa, with the rugby ace recently saying he’s willing to wait for Paige until she leaves the show, even turning down a reported £60,000 offer to appear on Celebs Go Dating.

The reality personality, 23, decided to remove himself from the show following the decline of his mental health – as he declared the show ‘was the worst decision of his life’, after returning to the UK this week. 

Before he left Majorca last week – Jacques broke down in tears telling the paramedic he would wait on the outside for her and be there to collect her at the airport. 

However, the Welsh beauty has since struck up a romance with Geordie bombshell Adam.  

Jacques has also since admitted he needs to ‘work on himself’ after being accused of using gaslighting tactics by viewers of the popular show.

A source has told The Sun that bosses at the E4 dating show think their experts Anna Williamson and Paul Brunson could prove really valuable guides for the pro athlete.

An insider told the publication: ‘It’s very early days and bookers for Celebs Go Dating have only really just got started.

‘But an Islander always makes for a great signing and Jacques is a real stand-out, particularly because he’s already shown that he’s willing to put the work in and really change.

‘That’ll make him a really credible candidate for the agency’s help, never mind be someone that fans would tune in for.

 ‘But Jacques wants to wait for Paige so it may well be too late by the time she emerges.’   

MailOnline has contacted a representative for further comment.

Jacques decided to leave the series following the arrival of new bombshell Adam, 26, when the hunk set his sights on his partner Paige Thorne, 24.

The rugby player said he was worried he would ‘lose control’ and end up ‘getting physical’ in the villa, so made the decision to leave the show.

Speaking about Paige now hooking up with Adam, he told host Laura Whitmore on Aftersun: ‘She’s doing what she’s doing in there, that’s what I told her and I f***ed up in Casa I hold my hands up.’

It has also been claimed that Jacques was hoping Paige would leave the villa with him after his emotional exit.

His friend reportedly said that watching Paige stay in the villa and kiss Adam has been a ‘major blow’ for Jacques, who has said he will wait for the paramedic. 

The pal told The Sun: ‘He’s told us he is besotted with Paige and there was a part of him that hoped she would realise that she missed him too and follow him out of the villa. But it’s clear she has moved on.’ 

Love Island continues Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. 

