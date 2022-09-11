Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cuculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti attend boohooMAN dinner

<!–

Proof that Love Island has drastically changed their lives was never clearer when show winners Ekin-Su Cuculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti attended New York Fashion Week on Saturday.

The pair were special guests as online retailer boohooMAN celebrated a new partnership with American basketball players Shareef & Shaqir O’Neal.

The O’Neal brothers, sons of basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, have teamed up with the popular brand to expand their large and long collection with 50 new pieces designed to represent their individual style.

To celebrate the launch, Ekin-Su and Davide attended Sei Less, the Asian Fusion restaurant at 156 West 38th Street, where they were joined by the collection’s key designers for a delicious meal.

Ekin-Su, 28, opted for a tasteful canary yellow dress and made sure to turn heads as she sat down next to her Italian boyfriend for the celebratory dinner.

The Turkish star drew even more attention to her naturally beautiful features by generously applying makeup selected from a rich color palette, while her hair was neatly styled in a simple center parting.

Along with his girlfriend, Italian hunk Davide, 27, he opted for a statement shirt and eye-catching round glasses as they enjoyed pre-meal drinks.

The couple are back on track after he was photographed with two Icelandic women in the back of a black cab while on a working holiday in Los Angeles.

However, the pair have brushed off the drama, claiming they were “texting all night” while Davide attended the KSI boxing event at London’s O2 Arena, after which he was spotted.

He later told This Morning, “It was not fun for Ekin-Su to be in that situation. We were talking all night. When I saw the newspaper, I had to laugh.’

Ekin Su added: ‘I called Davide and asked what was going on – it wasn’t just them, there was a group of them. It’s nice that fans support you, but our relationship is private.’

The Love Island winner was joined by a friend as they got into a taxi with the girls after watching the KSI v Swarmz and KSI v Pineda fights at the O2 Arena.

In footage obtained by The sunthe Love Island star was joined by Anita Gunnarsdottir and her boyfriend Matthildur Ylfa Þorsteinsd – who sat next to him during the fight.

In a new interview with goss.ieEkin-Su said, “I mean those videos, we know it’s not true because I was talking to him all night. You know the relationship is between me and him and people like to talk.

“The truth behind that is it wasn’t just him, it was a big group, and it just happened to be two girls in a cab with him and his friend and it just looked wrong, that’s all.”