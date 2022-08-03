Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu looks unrecognisable in snaps from ten years ago

She was crowned the winner of Love Island 2022 along with her partner Davide Sanclimenti on Monday evening.

And Ekin-Su Culculoglu looks unrecognizable in the photos she took when she entered a fashion competition at the age of 18 in 2012.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the Turkish actress, 27, stuns in a sparkly black and silver plaid sequined mini dress.

Different look: Ekin-Su Culculoglu looks unrecognizable in photos taken when she entered a fashion competition in 2012 at the age of 18

She gave herself an extra inch in a pair of black stilettos when she was seen posing for snaps on a cream couch.

Ekin-Su opted for a bold touch of red lipstick and a dramatic lick of eyeliner, while also adding a touch of sparkly makeup under her eyes.

She straightened her dark brown locks as she took a series of poses for the fashion contest photos.

In another photo, Ekin-Su was seen in a black halterneck dress embellished with floral details, while carrying a sparkly pink clutch bag over one shoulder.

Unrecognizable: In photos obtained by MailOnline, the Turkish actress, 27, stunned in a sparkly black and silver plaid sequined mini dress

Fashion contest: She gave herself an extra inch in a pair of black stilettos when she was seen posing for snaps on a cream couch

And Ekin-Su, who has undergone a non-surgical rhinoplasty and Botox treatment, also rocked a white jumpsuit for another snap.

She looked strikingly different in the throwback snaps compared to her appearance on Love Island, where she won the 2022 series with Italian stallion Davide, 27.

It comes after it was revealed that Ekin-Su, who hails from Essex, once appeared in a budget reality show production called Lancashore while he was studying at the University of Central Lancashire.

The TV show focused on a group of college students living in Preston, and Ekin-Su looked unrecognizable in a clip from the series.

Poser: Ekin-Su opted for a bold touch of red lipstick and a dramatic lick of eyeliner, while also adding a touch of sparkly makeup under her eyes

Throwback: She styled her brunette locks straight as she struck a series of poses for the fashion contest photos

In one scene, Ekin-Su saw a group of guys discussing who lived upstairs and said, “Are they hot? Because I’m single, so…” while another scene saw her confess to imagining one of the men at a drinking game.

When asked about one boy in particular, Ekin-Su says, “No, he has a girlfriend, before a friend says, ‘Well, that never stopped you.”

Ekin-Su then shoots her daggers and the other girl quickly returns and says she was “just kidding” before finishing her drink.

During the show, Ekin-Su went by the name Suzie Hazel, and the beauty is no stranger to using a stage name, having previously used Su Hayzel and Su Ekin.

All smiles: Ekin-Su, who was 18 at the time, flashed a smile as she posed for the photos

Stylish: She looked strikingly different in the throwback snaps compared to her appearance on Love Island, where she won the 2022 series with Italian stallion Davide, 27

Snaps: In addition to fashion contests, Ekin-Su also entered a Miss Central London beauty pageant in 2017

She studied performing arts at the University of Central Lancashire, where friends of the bombshell say she was known as Susie Hayzel and spoke with an Essex accent.

A source told MailOnline about her time in college in June: “Ekin-Su was definitely a character.

“Everyone knew who she was in college and she made sure of that. However, we only knew her as Susie and it was a surprise when she started using the name Ekin-Su.

“She had a strong Essex accent in college, which has changed a lot since she pursued her acting dreams in Turkey.

Onscreen: It comes after it was revealed that Ekin-Su, who hails from Essex, was appearing in a budget reality show production called Lancashore while at the University of Central Lancashire

‘He’s got a girlfriend…who hasn’t stopped you before’: Love Island’s Ekin-Su was unrecognizable as she was accused of being a man-stealer in reality TV stint 10 years ago (left)

“Ekin-Su always wanted to be famous, she studied performing arts and after competing in Miss World, Miss Ireland and Miss Central London beauty pageants, so being on Love Island suits her.”

MailOnline understands that the Love Island star’s birth name is Ekin-Su, despite how friends knew her in college.

In 2017, Ekin-Su entered a beauty pageant for Miss Central London, where she came second to represent the capital in a Miss Great Britain pageant.

In 2020, Ekin-Su then landed a role in the Turkish soap opera Kuzey Yildizi, which told the story of a man who abandoned his betrothed for a new wife after attending college.

Winners! On Monday, Ekin-Su and her partner Davide were crowned Love Island 2022 champions and took home the £50,000 cash prize

But two decades later, karma strikes when his wife leaves him and he is forced to return to his hometown and the family that cut all ties with him.

In the soap, which translates to North Star in English, Ekin-Su starred as Işıl, a photographer from London, and her character recounts the life of lead character Kuzey, with clips from the show showing off her acting skills while speaking fluent Turkish. .

While on Love Island, Ekin-Su also revealed that she played a serial killer on a Turkish show, although it’s not known whether this was in Kuzey Yildizi, or another series.

And on Monday, Ekin-Su and her partner Davide were crowned Love Island 2022 champions, taking home the £50,000 cash prize.

The couple in love have since said goodbye to Mallorca and landed back in the UK on Wednesday morning, where they were reunited with their loved ones.

Finally home! The couple in love have since said goodbye to Mallorca and landed back in the UK on Wednesday morning, where they were reunited with their loved ones.

Since her win, a source told MailOnline she’s already been inundated with lucrative offers, meaning she could surpass multi-millionaire Molly-Mae Hague, 23, who finished runner-up in the 2019 series, to become the richest star of all time. to become the show.

Ekin-Su, who entered the villa like a bomb on the third day, has already had a taste of the limelight and the brunette is now estimated to cash in on a £1million payday.

A source close to Ekin-Su told MailOnline: “We’ve never seen such deals come in yet. It’s not just your typical reality TV food.

“She is definitely inundated with lucrative offers from brands and they are willing to pay a lot of money to get her on board. She will be the new Molly-Mae Haag!’