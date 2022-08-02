Love Island: What Davide Sanclimenti does for a living has shocked fans!

Love Island fans have admitted to being shocked by Davide Sanclimenti’s occupation and the financial status of rumours.

The Love Island winner, 27, runs a shisha business that supplies hookah products to restaurants and nightclubs.

He has avoided talking about his work on the show, leaving many fans unaware of his profession.

The Italian runs a company called S Deluxe Shisha, which supplies electronic devices from “the best manufacturers in the world” and is said to have launched in Manchester in May 2021.

The website’s mission statement reads:’s Deluxe Shisha is a premium service offered in some of the most exclusive hangouts in North West England.

‘We work with the most exclusive restaurants and nightclubs in the UK, offering a wide selection of top quality hookah products in various shapes and sizes.

‘We offer catering service, with the highest quality luxury electronic shisha and the purest French e-liquids. High-quality ingredients combined with the latest technology on the market.’

There are many rumors that Davide is also a self-made millionaire because of his company.

He also has a master’s degree in finance and banking, according to his LinkedIn.

Several fans took to Twitter to express their surprise at Davide’s job and joke that he didn’t need the prize money that came with his win.

One of them said ‘Davide has a multimillion shisha business idk if one of these people needed 50k’.

Another echoed: ‘I just heard that Davide is an entrepreneur with a hookah business. This man was always supposed to have a Turkish wife. I am convinced that they are soul mates. I can’t get over those two!! #CHILD’.

A third chimed in: ‘Of all the things I expected Davide to do for a living…..I didn’t expect him to have a shisha lounge on the Curry Mile’.

And someone else tweeted: ‘Me when I found out that Davide is a very a** millionaire entrepreneur’.

It comes after Davide and Ekin-Su were crowned the winners of Love Island 2022.

When the news was announced, the emotional Ekin-Su, 27, jumped into the arms of her Italian beau as they celebrated their victory and Davide speechlessly exclaimed that he “couldn’t believe it”.

Congratulations poured in for the genetically blessed couple Ekin-Su and Davide as viewers celebrated their win on social media, admitting they thought the “right couple won.”

The pair finished ahead of Gemma Owen, 19, and Luca Bish, 23, who took second and narrowly missed out on the money, with the bosses deciding to leave the ‘split or steal’ twist that usually comes at the end for first. fall. time in the history of the ITV2 show.

In previous years, winners have chosen an envelope with either the prize money or nothing enclosed, with one person from the pair being given the £50,000 with the option to ‘split or steal’ the money.

This year, presenter Laura Whitmore, 37, announced during Monday night’s live finale that they would automatically split the money as the producers chose to scrap the tradition that has been going on since the first series.