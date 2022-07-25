Love Island USA: Valerie Bragg gets dumped after picnic beach date with newcomer Tyler Radziszewski

Valerie Bragg became the first islander to be dumped on Sunday’s episode of Love Island USA after a one-on-one picnic on the beach with Tyler Radziszewski.

The 23-year-old tattooed brunette from Costa Rica left the villa in Santa Barbara, California after Tyler, 23, of Cleveland, decided to mate with Sereniti Springs, 28, of Clovis, California.

“You’re single and dumped off the island now,” read the text message sent to Valerie after Tyler made his decision.

Dumped First: Valerie Bragg became the first islander to be dumped on Sunday’s episode of Love Island: USA after dating Tyler Radziszewski

Valerie quickly packed up and immediately left the villa after parting with a hug.

Jesse Bray, 27, of Springfield, Ohio, told Valerie he was sorry if he went ahead of her while also chasing Deborah “Deb” Chubb, 26, of Dallas.

“It sucks to see her go home,” Jesse admitted in a confession after dating Val about Deb before.

Meanwhile, Deb was nice to Val when she left, admitting that she respected her for “being blunt and knowing what she wanted.”

Tough decision: The 23-year-old tattooed brunette from Costa Rica left the villa in Santa Barbara, California after Tyler, 23, of Cleveland, decided to mate with Sereniti Springs, 28, of Clovis, California

Last two: Sereniti Springs and Valerie were eliminated as the boys chose who to mate with

The remaining islanders gave Val a round of applause as she left, dragging her luggage on rollers.

Valerie said in a confessional that she was sad the experience ended so quickly, but she left with friendships and a lot of growth.

‘I feel like a new woman. And I’m just excited to bring everything I’ve learned in this experience to the outside world. I’m still looking for that one. I’m single so guys don’t be afraid to slip into my DMs,” added Valerie.

New woman: ‘I feel like a new woman. And I’m just excited to bring everything I’ve learned in this experience to the outside world. I’m still looking for that one. I’m single so guys don’t be afraid to slip into my DMs,” Valerie said in a confessional.

The sixth episode of the Peacock show started with Val stating that she was over Jesse after admitting that he would pick Deb if there was a rematch.

‘I’m really like f***. Don’t lie to me,’ Val complained to Deb.

Deb then went to check on Jesse, who revealed that he felt relieved when Val was out of the picture before they both kissed.

About Him: The sixth episode of the Peacock show started with Val stating that she was over Jesse after admitting that he would pick Deb if there was a rematch

“Jesse finally decided who he wants more and he chose me. This is what I wanted and I’m very happy,” Deb said.

Sereniti told Sydney Paight, 22, of Houston, that she was attracted to Tyler and that the feeling was mutual between them.

Valerie then talked to Tyler who told her she was a “great girl” and a “catch.”

Great Catch: Valerie then chatted with Tyler who told her she was a ‘great girl’ and a ‘catch’

“You seem really sincere. For real. And you don’t like BS, which I love,” Tyler told her.

The islanders then got ready for bed and black and white surveillance video showed Zeta Morrison, 29, of Surrey, UK, and Timmy Pandolfi, 29, of New York City, kissing.

The next morning, Tyler told the boys that he had been watching Valerie and Sereniti.

In bed: The islanders were getting ready for bed and a black and white surveillance video showed Zeta Morrison, 29, of Surrey, UK, and Timmy Pandolfi, 29, of New York City, kissing

Tyler later received a text saying that he was going on a date and that he had to pick the first girl to leave the villa.

He chose Val to go on his first date and they enjoyed a picnic on the beach together.

They talked, but didn’t kiss during their date.

Beach Picnic: Tyler chose Val to go on his first date and they enjoyed a picnic on the beach together

Sereniti then received a text to prepare for her date with Tyler.

Andy Voyen, 23, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Sydney spoke to each other and he admitted that things felt forced between him and Mady McLanahan, 26, of Dallas.

Sydney was linked to Isaiah Campbell, 21, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but said in a confessional that she wanted to explore Andy a little more.

New Couple: Andy Voyen, 23, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Sydney Paight, 22, of Houston, spoke and admitted it felt forced with Mady McLanahan, 26, of Dallas

Sereniti and Tyler bonded over their beach picnic when they shared what they were looking for in a relationship.

Tyler later said he was in contact with Val, but with Sereniti “it was good.”

Then a text was sent to Tyler, who read it out loud and shared that the guys will choose who to mate with and the girl not picked to be part of a couple would be dumped off the island.

Good times: Sereniti and Tyler bonded at their beach picnic when they shared what they were looking for in a relationship

‘This is not funny. That made it all so real. But someone’s actually going home tonight,” Sydney said.

Timmy chose Zeta to mate with, followed by Felipe Gomes, 32, from Brazil, and chose Courtney Boerner, 24, from Florida.

Jesse chose Deb before Andy shook things up by choosing Sydney.

Get real: A text was then sent to Tyler, who read it out loud and shared that the guys will choose who to mate with and the girl not picked to be part of a couple would be dumped off the island

Isaiah was next, choosing Mady over Val and Sereniti.

Tyler said he had to make an “extremely difficult decision” and said he followed his heart before naming Sereniti as the girl he would like to mate with.

Valerie’s departure was followed by a clip in which Chazz Bryant, 21, of Clifton, New Jersey, arrives with his sister Bria Bryant, 24.

Love Island USA returns Monday on the streaming service Peacock.