Love Island stars reunite to celebrate Tasha Ghouri’s birthday – but Luca and Gemma are absent

Several of this year’s Love Island stars reunited on Wednesday night to celebrate Tasha Ghouri’s birthday.

Andrew Le Page, Indiyah Polack, Dami Hope, Adam Collard and Paige Thorne all joined the dancer to celebrate her 23rd year at London’s Mnky Hse.

They enjoyed a feast of delicious looking food and lots of shots together, and even took to the dance floor.

But Luca Bish and Gemma Owen were nowhere to be found after Luca was accused of bullying Tasha on the show

Also missing were winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, who were apparently in Manchester, where he lives.

Andrew, 27, shared a glimpse of the outing on his Instagram stories, showing him enjoying dinner with Paige, Adam and Tasha.

He also shared a clip where Tasha was treated to starlets as they celebrated her big day.

The group was soon joined by Indiyah and Dami, with Andrew noting that the gang was “back together.”

While Tasha and Dami were sharing a dance on the dance floor, they had clearly set aside previous grievances.

The birthday girl looked sensational in a daring gold chainmail, which she paired with sassy black leather trousers.

She barely added heels and a white handbag to her glamorous look, as her blonde locks fell in soft waves over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Andrew looked sleek in a black polo shirt, pants and dark blue loafers.

Paige looked stunning in a deep white waistcoat, which she paired with a matching white mini skirt that showed off her tanned legs.

She increased her height with a pair of chic black heels and coordinated her shoes with a small black handbag.

Meanwhile, Adam opted for a more laid-back look and paired a black T-shirt with black plaid pants and black sneakers.

Indiyah looked fabulous in a white bra top with gold embellishments and a matching skirt.

Her raven locks were up in an elegant bun, and she wore a dab of lip gloss over her perfect pout.

While Dami cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt, thick silver necklace and beige pants.

