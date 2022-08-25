Love Island star Shelby Mills shocks with Las Vegas bathroom photo

<!–

Former Love Island Australia star Shelby ‘Bilby’ Mills surprised fans this week with a very raunchy photo from her girls vacation in Las Vegas.

The outrageous OnlyFans model crouched in a bathroom in front of a realistic shop doll leaning against the wall.

At first glance, it looked like Shelby was committing an lewd act as she wiped her mouth and looked at the camera.

The full-size dummy, dressed as a cowboy in a plaid shirt and jeans, looked lifelike except for the hands and neck.

Shelby captioned the suggestive snap, which was posted to her private Instagram account, “Vegas.”

“PS that’s not a real dude for the Karens sneaking into my private page – you shouldn’t be here,” she added, with a laughing emoji.

Some of her Shelby’s friends enjoyed the X-rated joke.

‘Agent, I can explain this,’ wrote one fan, while another added: ‘Lmfao! Noise!’

Shelby is certainly no wallflower when it comes to social media, and is one of Australia’s biggest earners on OnlyFans.

In September last year, she came clean about her cosmetic work and admitted to undergoing a nose job, lip filler and Botox.

“How much plastic surgery have you done besides rhinoplasty?” a follower asked her on Instagram.

“Just my nose, haven’t had any plastic surgery other than fillers,” she replied.

“I have filler in my lip and Botox, it is, but that’s not plastic surgery, so.”

Shelby rose to fame in 2018 after appearing in the first season of Love Island Australia

Shelby rose to fame in 2018 in the first season of Love Island Australia.

In April of this year, it was revealed that she had splashed onto a beautiful waterfront home on the Gold Coast.

The Burleigh Waters estate was purchased for nearly $2 million.