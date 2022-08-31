Love Island star reveals she has given birth to her first baby

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Love Island contestant Lavena Back has given birth to her first child.

The Casa Amor star, 26, took to her Instagram page to announce the arrival of her daughter Sage, who she shares with her husband.

Lavena documented her daughter’s arrival with a black-and-white photo of her and her husband’s hands on their child’s arm.

Welcome to the world: Love Island contestant Lavena Back gave birth to her first child

The snap also revealed the couple’s wedding rings after they tied the knot this year.

Alongside the adorable photo, Lavena gushed, “Welcome to the world baby Sage. Our greatest gift is you!’

Many of the islanders who were also in the Majorcan villa in 2019 congratulated Lavena on the arrival of her little one.

Baby Mama! The 26-year-old Casa Amor star took to her Instagram page to announce the arrival of her daughter Sage, who she shares with her husband.

Jourdan Raine wrote: ‘Congratulations angel.’

While Yewande Biala noted, “Congratulations to both of you.”

While Lucie Donlan added, ‘Oh my god! Congratulations.’

Amy Hart, who recently announced her own pregnancy, shared her congratulations, as did Joanna Chimonides and Sherif Lanre.

Congratulations! Many of the islanders who were also in the Majorcan villa in 2019 congratulated Lavena on the arrival of her little one

Party: Lavena and her husband celebrated her upcoming arrival with a baby shower

Lavena first revealed she was expecting a baby in March.

It came just a month after telling her followers that she was engaged to her “soulmate,” when she wrote, “My soulmate proposed to me where we had our first date! 2022 has started great! .’

The couple wasted no time on a lengthy engagement and soon revealed that they had tied the knot in secret: “If you want something so badly, you just have to go for it… so we took the plunge.”

One knee: It came just a month after she told her followers she was engaged to her “soulmate,” when she wrote, “My soulmate proposed to me where we had our first date! 2022 is off to a great start!’

Lavena made a dramatic arrival on the ITV2 dating show, claiming she was there to ‘steal the other girls’ men’, before being dumped days later when she couldn’t mate with anyone during Casa Amor.

Before going on the show, she had an on-off romance with Premier League star Wilfried Zaha, who is currently signed to Crystal Palace.

Lavena co-founded her company, Peace Of Mind, which creates and sells “guided magazines” that help buyers “conquer every day.”

She is also known for sharing her fitness content with her 39,000 followers.