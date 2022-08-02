Love Island star Montana Brown shows off her peachy posterior on a yacht on the Amalfi coast

She is known for her love of travel and luxury getaways.

And Montana Brown looked nothing short of sensational on Tuesday as she was captured in a slew of stunning photos during a recent trip to Italy.

The former Love Island star, 26, showed off her toned physique and peachy bum in an aztec print bikini while enjoying some time on a yacht on the Amalfi Coast.

The stylish print accentuated the brunette beauty’s tanned physique as she wore her hair in a relaxed bun.

The swimwear designer looked radiant against a stunning backdrop and completed her look with animal print sunglasses.

Montana also visited some of the idyllic hidden gems Southern Italy has to offer, including a photo of her exploring the ancient coastline.

She was also seen posing from what appears to her at one point to be a hotel balcony, soaking up the rays in a little lavender bikini while also taking some time to think.

Last week, the TV favorite flew to Lebanon for a friend’s wedding to her boyfriend Mark O’Connor.

Montana showed off her bronzed physique as she packed on the PDA with her real estate beau on Tuesday for their friends’ big day.

The brunette beauty showed off her sensational figure in a selection of skimpy swimwear from her sustainable brand Swim Society.

The TV favorite swept her dark brown locks from her face in a high bun and kept her hair away from her face and put on square black sunglasses on her head.

Meanwhile, ex-rugby player Mark showed off his lean physique in black board shorts as he tenderly kissed his gorgeous girlfriend.

Another image showed Montana looking sensational in a green bikini – with its ring feature accentuating her gorgeous hourglass figure.

The reality star cooled off wearing a straw hat as she shielded herself from the sun under an umbrella while enjoying a day at the beach.

The former ITV2 star founded the luxury sustainable swimwear brand in 2019 to be inclusive for all body types.

The reality star also wore an aztec print swimsuit while cooling off at their resort for her friends wedding.

Montana was all set for the big day, wowing in a metallic green dress while a neat Mark placed an amorous one around her.

Recently, Montana proudly ditched her “cellulite” and “leg hairs” when she spoke in an Instagram post in March about embracing the female body.

The influencer admitted the photos were “unposed” and while she “didn’t think they were the best,” she shared the importance of sharing natural images.

Montana wore her dark brown locks for the photos, which showed her taking a hot tub dip at the luxury mountain resort of Six Senses Residences Courchevel in the French Alps.

Speaking to her followers, Montana wrote: “Monday’s motivation is embracing the female body. All that Swim Society represents is loving your body as it is TODAY. Including skin texture, stretch marks, cellulite, shaky breasts and everything else.”

“I fluctuated with my weight, I like the gym, not the gym, I suffer from depression/anxiety and I refuse to feel bad about what I see in a photo.

“Little cellulite on my a**, you can zoom in and see my little hairs on the top of my legs and if you scroll to the end my armpit legit looks like a vagina for no apparent reason / Our new collection is for all women now available, all agencies welcome’, she concluded.

Montana was open in the post, talking about her weight fluctuating and struggling with mental health issues, while showing off her “real” body — talking candidly about cellulite and body hair.

Montana rose to fame in season three of Love Island, reaching the final with ex Alex Beattie, and eventually finishing in fifth place.

While the Hertfordshire-born beauty put an end to personal trainer Alex, she has since found love with real estate guru Mark O’Connor.

While Montana keeps the relationship fairly quiet, the pair were first spotted together in early 2021.

Montana reportedly met her through a London gym, as friends of Mark told MailOnline last year: ‘He played rugby for Chiswick and Wales 1st Teams as a prop, and has a stake of his own in Forge Gym London. That’s probably how he met Montana.”