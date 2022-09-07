Love Island star Luca Bish claims show producers warned stars ‘not to f**k it up’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former Love Island star Luca Bish claims contestants were urged to create drama in order to maintain winning ratings while performing on the show.

Bish, a London-based fishmonger, reached the final of his eighth series in August after dating dressage rider Gemma Owen – the daughter of former footballer Michael Owen.

But he claims that producers of the ITV2 show often urge themselves and other male contestants to create tension for the sake of ratings, not least during their trip to the infamous Casa Amor villa, where they had the chance to meet a new set of girls. .

Speaking: Former Love Island star Luca Bish claims contestants were urged to create drama to maintain the winning ratings while appearing on the show

Discussing the intricacies of the show off-camera with Jamie Laing’s genitals podcast, he said: ‘We stood there like boys and before we went in we were called outside the villa and it was like ‘Ok you guys are breaking it this year the show is doing amazing this is Casa Amor screwed up it doesn’t”.

“I think every boy knew what that meant, which is why you had chaos with the boys for the first two days or whatever.”

He added: “I went to the beach shack and it was like ‘come on, who do you like best?’ and “why are the guys such p***ies? They can’t bottle it now.”

Drama: London-based fishmonger claims producers of the ITV2 show often urge themselves and other male contestants to create tension for the sake of ratings

“I was like, ‘Okay, I know what you’re saying,’ went out and called them a bunch of p***ies, told them you have to do what you have to do.”

Bish also claimed that producers were behind fellow contestant Andrew Le Page’s decision to ditch Tasha Ghouri and team up with Casa Amor newcomer Coco Lodge.

He said, “Before Andrew had to choose that night, I thought he wanted to stay single, well, wait for Tasha. There was an exec or something like that where some guys got it where “if you’re there and your girl comes back with a guy, you don’t know if you’re going home”.

“Your brains spinning. If Gemma could possibly come back with a boy or something, I knew it wouldn’t happen, but if she came back I could have gone home.”

Close: Bish reached the final of his eighth series in August after dating dressage rider Gemma Owen – daughter of former footballer Michael Owen

The former islander’s claims follow recently announced plans to launch a new show that exposes the reality of Love Island and what is supposedly going on behind the scenes.

Channel 4 will broadcast the documentary Reality Check: Life After The Limelight, featuring a host of former contestants providing insight into the development of the show by sharing their own experiences.

The casting for the new show is underway and no names have been officially confirmed yet.

MailOnline has reached out to a representative for further comment.