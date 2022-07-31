Love Island star Ekin-Su underwent non-surgical nose job and Botox days before entering the villa 

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu underwent a non-surgical rhinoplasty and Botox treatment days before entering the Love Island villa.

The gorgeous fan favorite, 27, went to A-list skin treatment expert Dr. Motox to inject filler into her nose to smooth it out and clear the bump.

She also underwent Botox injections to the forehead to smooth out any wrinkles and lift her forehead.

Rhinoplasty: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu underwent a non-surgical rhinoplasty and Botox treatment days before entering the Love Island villa

Speak with The sunDr Motox said: ‘A few days before flying to Love Island, Ekin came to my clinic and had a non-surgical rhinoplasty to contour the nose, lift the tip and make it appear narrower.

“She’s also had a brow lift, using Botox to raise the eyebrow slightly and some Botox on her forehead to smooth out expression, reduce lines, wrinkles and creases, and help make-up adhere better.”

He added: ‘Ekin was delighted with the results.’

Makeover: The gorgeous fan favorite, 27, went to A-list skin treatment expert Dr. Motox to have filler injected into her nose to smooth it out and remove the bump

It comes after it was revealed that Ekin-Su looked unrecognizable in pre-surgery throwback photos from her college days when she went by the name Susie.

The actress studied performing arts at the University of Central Lancashire, where friends of the bombshell say she was known as Susie Hayzel and spoke with an Essex accent.

In photos obtained exclusively by MailOnline, Ekin-Su wore a white bikini and sash while competing in a Miss Ireland beauty pageant in 2012.

‘We only knew her as Susie’: Ekin-Su looked unrecognizable in pre-surgery throwback photos from her college days when she went by the name Susie

A source told MailOnline: “Ekin-Su was definitely a character.

“Everyone knew who she was in college and she made sure of that. However, we only knew her as Susie and it was a surprise when she started using the name Ekin-Su.

“She had a strong Essex accent in college, which has changed a lot since she pursued her acting dreams in Turkey.

“Ekin-Su always wanted to be famous, she studied performing arts and after competing in Miss World, Miss Ireland and Miss Central London beauty pageants, so being on Love Island suits her.”

MailOnline understands that the Love Island star’s birth name is Ekin-Su, despite how friends knew her in college.