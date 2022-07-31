Love Island star Antigoni Buxton flaunts taut abs in bandeau top as she enjoys night out with pals

Antigoni Buxton showed off her incredible curves on Saturday as she enjoyed a night out in London with her friends.

The dumped Love Islander, 26, showed off her toned abs in a sleeveless bandeau top paired with a bold bare-thigh skirt.

The stunner wore a gold chain around her exposed leg – and another around her waist – and topped off the sultry ensemble with strappy heels.

The blonde beauty has styled her signature highlighted curls down for a summery look, sporting a glamorous makeup look with winged eyes and a red lip.

She walked hand in hand with two of her friends, who were stunned in equally dazzling black co-ord sets.

Antigoni – who entered the villa like a bomb earlier this summer – also posted about the night out on her Instagram Stories.

The reality star shared fun clips with her 519,000 followers, showing off her outfit as she and her friends sat in the back of a car.

The friends laughed as they joked about a viral moment from this year’s series and referenced Andrew LePage’s iconic line: “I licked her t*t or whatever.”

The trio then enjoyed some shots, drinks and food at El Pastor restaurant in Soho.

“Bestie night out,” Antigoni wrote.

Snaps from later in the evening saw the group having a blast in Amazonico London.

Antigoni was dumped from this year’s Love Island series alongside Charlie Radnedge.

It comes when her boyfriend Charlie has denied being in a relationship with her former co-star Jacques O’Neill.

Real estate developer Charlie, 28, who entered the villa like a bomb this year, insists Jacques, 23, and Antigoni are “safe in the friend zone.”

Charlie spoke out after eagle-eyed fans spotted former rugby player Jacques and singer Antigoni together in a plethora of social media snaps after Jacques deleted photos of his ex Paige Thorne, who is still at the villa.

Charlie said on TikTok: “Antigoni and Jacques are definitely not dating, they are just good friends.

“Everyone is wondering this right now. Like me and Antigoni, we’re safe in the friend zone.’

Jacques sparked romantic rumors with Antigoni after they were spotted together on a string of nights out.

The sportsman dramatically left the villa earlier this month amid fears he would lose control after the bomb Adam Collard entered the villa – who has since been linked to his ex-Paige Throne.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed this week how Jacques removed all traces of paramedic Paige from his Instagram page.

Wednesday night saw Antigoni and Jacques enjoying a night out at Manchester hotspot Peter Street Kitchen with ex-islander Lucinda Strafford.

Earlier this month, Antigoni and her famous mother Tonia were also seen dining with Jacques and his mother Janet.

On Twitter, one person commented, “Has anyone noticed that Jacques deleted all of his Insta posts with Paige?”

A second wrote: ‘Oh s**t Jacques really deleted all the pictures he had with Paige. I don’t think he’s picking her up.’

Another wrote: ‘Antigoni and Jacques are literally inseparable outside the villa, I’m actually there for them, he’s deleted most of the love island pics from his IG so he’s not waiting for Paige #loveisland.’

While one avid fan posted: ‘Obsessed with the idea of ​​Jacques and Antigoni #LoveIsland.’

Another suggested, ‘Could Jacques and Antigoni become an item. This makes me even more buzzing for reunion, come on, I wanna see something. #loveisland.’

Last weekend, Jacques thanked fans for their support when he shared a photo of himself dining out with his mother after leaving Love Island earlier this month.

He removed himself from the show after former Love Island star Adam Collard came in and flirted with his then-partner Paige.

Jacques said producers tried to persuade him to stay, but he left to look after his own well-being.

He shared a photo of himself with his arm around his mother on his Instagram page, writing: “Back to the standard Saturday with R jan (sic) out for tea.”

He wrote: “I want you all to know that I am in such a better place mentally.

“A huge reason for that is because of all the love and support I’ve received!

“I’d be in a much darker place without all your kind words, so thanks again, I appreciate it so much.”