Love Island star and ex-Castleford hooker Jacques O’Neill is offered a route back into rugby league

Love Island contestant Jacques O’Neill has been offered a way back into rugby league after previously quitting the sport to appear on the ITV2 reality show.

The ex-Castleford Tigers star, who left the program after 37 days due to mental health reasons, has been approached by Cumbria, an England representative team made up of players born in the county.

Although Castleford still retain the Barrow-born hooker’s registration, he has been given the opportunity to represent Cumbria against Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up match at Workington on October 7.

Speaking to BBC Radio Cumbria, Barrow Raiders head coach Paul Crarey said: ‘Jacques is definitely a Cumbrian and he would be an option if he wanted to play.

‘He would probably bring people in to watch and raise the profile of Cumbrian rugby league.’

O’Neill has gained over 1.3 million Instagram followers since leaving the Love Island villa.

He has also been offered a handful of deals away from sport, including a deal with PR giant The Social PR.

On the show, the 23-year-old was quick to label himself a rugby league star during an argument with fellow player Jay Younger, insisting he could ‘flatten’ the new arrival.

O’Neill went on to build a relationship with Paige Thorne before joining Casa Amor bombshells Cheyanne Kerr and Mollie Salmon while Thorne was in the other villa.

He has since revealed that Love Island producers ‘messed up’ during his time at Casa Amor, which MailOnline reported earlier this month.

Citing mental health issues, O’Neill emotionally left the show soon after, prompting romance contestant Adam Collard to ‘hook up’ with Thorne in the final weeks of the dating series.

After leaving the villa, O’Neill spoke about being diagnosed with ADHD and also confirmed that he had started therapy.