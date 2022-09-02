Love Island star Amy Hart shows off her growing bump in a pink dress at Subway event

<!–

Love Island star Amy Hart was every inch the radiant mum-to-be as she showed off her baby bump in London on Thursday.

The 30-year-old pregnant reality star looked chic in a flowing pink dress as she attended Subway’s First Taste event for their new sub, ahead of its official launch on September 7.

Amy joined singer Tallia Storm and Love Island’s Andrew Le Page at the event, days after she announced she was expecting her first child.

Have fun getting started! Pregnant Love Island star Amy Hart, 30, gave a glimpse of her baby bump in a flowing dress at Subway event in London on Thursday

Amy’s gown had a plunging neckline, a slit around her waist, and a button design.

Showing off a soft golden glow, she wore her blond locks back and away from her face in an elegant bun.

Amy’s makeup was complete with dewy foundation, a glossy nude lip, and mascara lashes.

She’s radiant! She showed a soft golden glow and wore her blond locks back and away from her face in an elegant bun

She announced her pregnancy news on Monday’s Loose Women, appearing on the show with boyfriend Sam Rason, just months after her last appearance in which she talked about her decision to freeze her eggs.

Amy explained that after sharing her past fertility journey with the show, it was “the only place to announce I’m pregnant,” before taking to Instagram to release photos of her baby scan.

Amy has openly documented that she underwent three rounds of egg freezing – two of which were successful and resulted in the freezing of 12 eggs at a cost of £12,000.

Happy news: She announced her pregnancy news on Monday’s Loose Women, appearing on the show with boyfriend Sam Rason

However, she revealed that despite her fertility issues, she was conceived naturally and that the news came as a surprise as it was “unplanned.”

She explained during the show, “Maybe I’ll need them in the future. It was never about not being able to get pregnant, it was more about the longevity of my egg reserve…

“If I don’t need them, I’ll give them.”

Get Out: Amy joined singers Tallia Storm and Love Island’s Andrew Le Page at the event

Casual: Andrew kept it casual in a white T-shirt and ripped black jeans

Meanwhile, Tallia Storm at Thursday’s Subway event made sure all eyes were on her in a daring outfit.

The blonde bombshell stepped out in a pair of tiny denim cut-offs, a black crop top and a denim jacket on top.

She completed her sassy look with a pair of high-heeled black boots and her long locks over her shoulders.

Blonde bombshell! Meanwhile, Tallia Storm at Thursday’s Subway event made sure all eyes were on her in a daring outfit

Hot to trot: The X Factor star stepped out in a pair of tiny denim cut-offs, a black crop top and a denim jacket on top

Turned up: She completed her sassy look with a pair of black high-heeled boots and her long locks and over her shoulders

Love Island star Billy Brown also appeared at the Subway event, making a statement in a bright red jacket.

He paired the look with black jeans and a black T-shirt.

Fellow show alumni Joe Garratt also stepped out, looking edgy in a gray shirt and black pants.

Familiar face: Love Island star Billy Brown also appeared at the Subway event, making a statement in a bright red jacket