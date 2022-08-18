Love Island star Amber Gill comes out as she speaks out on her ‘switching teams’ tweet

Amber Gill has answered questions about her sexuality after declaring in a series of viral tweets last month that she was “switching teams.”

The 2018 Love Island winner admitted the tweets, in which she renounced men, were “how I got out” in a candid interview on FUBAR radio.

While chatting with hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on the showbiz gossip show Access All Areas, the reality star explained that her tweet was an “off the cuff comment” but admitted it was “true” and said : ‘I meant exactly what I said.’

In the series of tweets in question, Amber wrote, “Switching teams was the best decision I’ve made in my life,” adding a separate tweet while watching this year’s Love Island series:

‘When I look at men, I get sick. I couldn’t take it anymore.’

When asked by Stephen Leng if this was her coming out, the 24-year-old replied: “Accidentally, I remember watching it [the tweet] and thinking sh**t, what did I say.’

She went on to say, “As a lot of my friends thought if you did it somehow, that’s the typical way you would.”

“Normally people have these beautiful, beautiful stories and beautiful, beautiful real Instagram posts, like just lush. I tweeted different teams and that’s how I came out.’

In the interview, the star was also asked if she has a lady in her life, she was quick to reply with “I don’t, not now” but said she was “open to it” and “had no type” when it came to dating women.

She also admitted that she has found dating a challenge since she appeared on the ITV reality show: ‘I find it really hard, and I can’t like it, I really don’t know, the reason behind it.’

“But I, yes, I’m very picky now. And like, very much attuned to what I like and what not, so I don’t know if that’s also the reason.’

The Love Island winner, who recently released her first romantic novel, revealed her biggest icks on a first date: “I can’t stand people who are rude to waiters, people who help. something like that. I can not stand it.’

She continued: ‘I would hate it if someone spends too much time on Inwstagram, like they want to take pictures of everything. This is for a man, although I don’t have that much trouble with girls, but I’m much stricter for boys.’

Amber also responded to a follower who replied, “Me and my girlfriend said yesterday that we predict you’ll eventually settle down with a woman.”

The reality personality wrote, “That’s cute. Tell me why.’

The fan wrote: ‘Because you seem to be very disenchanted with men these days, and we have a feeling that a woman (the right woman) is more likely to appreciate you for all your complexity and inner fire.

“And treat yourself with the care/sensitivity you deserve.”

Clearly touched by the message, Amber wrote, “Now I’m crying.”

Many of Amber’s fans responded to the tweet, with one writing: ‘Is this the best news for everyone?! [rainbow emoji]’

While others shared shocked gifs with comments like ‘Amber???’ and wait’.

Another person wrote: ‘Omg congrats kween’ [rainbow emoji].’

Amber, who won Love Island in 2018, previously suggested she was open to dating women after admitting she was attracted to them.

In July of last year, one of her fans asked her, “Bestie, I dare not ask you this,” with a series of fruit emojis indicating that she is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Amber responded to the tweet, saying, “Sometimes.”

At the National Television Awards a few days later, she referred to the tweet and said, ‘the fruit emojis mean the fruit emojis, what can I say? Some days maybe, some days maybe not,” she told the Daily Star.

Amber has not publicly revealed that she is currently dating anyone.

Amber admitted in a new interview with heat magazine this week that she thinks being on Love Island “hampered” her love life.

She said, “It’s a little hard to navigate dating right now. I’m kind of like, “what do you mean we’re not standing around the fire choosing who we want a relationship with?”

“I have to date in real life and it’s hard. I’m not mad about it because I’ve had the most amazing experiences in the back of the show.”

In January, MailOnline revealed that Amber was back with her criminal ex-boyfriend Rory Colhoun after the couple secretly rekindled their romance in Dubai.

She was pictured at the time enjoying an intimate dinner with Rory at Grandpa Dubai restaurant – after admitting she was dating footballer Jack Grealish, 26, who both denied having “ruined” her current relationship.

Last year Amber dumped Rory after MailOnline told him he had been jailed for four years in 2017 for beating up two doormen, one of whom ended up in hospital.

A source close to the couple confirmed that Amber had moved to Dubai and lived with boyfriend Rory as they take their relationship to the next level.

An insider revealed: “Amber started dating Rory again last year after accepting his past.

“They talked about everything that happened when Rory was younger and have moved on together as a couple.

“Amber has taken a big step by moving to Dubai, but she loves the place, and it was important for herself and Rory to have a fresh start where not everyone knows who they are.”

Throwback: In January, it was revealed that Amber was back with her criminal ex Rory Colhoun after the couple secretly rekindled their romance in Dubai (pictured together in 2020)

In November, Amber was linked to Jack Grealish, a £100million man from Manchester City. Reports about the relationship were denied.

The reality star lashed out at trolls in light of the claims, claiming she couldn’t be in a healthy relationship as her fans continued to speculate about her love life.

She said, “Any relationships I’m in or dating are immediately ruined by people saying ‘This is who she’s dating right now’ and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, huh?'”

Amber won Love Island in 2019 with Irishman Greg O’Shea, 27, but the pair split just five weeks after sharing the £50K cash prize.

The reality star has been associated with various love interests since finding fame.

In early 2020, she was linked to English footballer Fikayo Tomori, 24, after the pair flirted on Instagram, and she was forced to deny reports that she was dating her personal trainer Jon Hosking, 29, last December.

Amber has previously said that men are often “intimidated” by her strength and independence, but that has helped her settle for the right partner.

She said, ‘…But I like that, I think it’s a good thing, because the ones you don’t want, you delete.

“When I do business with someone, they have to be very confident and sure of themselves, so it just means those who are intimidated are discovered pretty quickly and I’m not wasting my time.”

Access to all areas is broadcast every Thursday at 6:00 pm via fubarradio.com