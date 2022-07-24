Love Island SPOILER: The islanders take part in a sports day before a shock dumping rocks the villa
Paige Thorne
Age: 24
Place: Swansea
Activity: paramedic
Who is their type on paper? ‘I just can’t find anyone in Swansea.
“I don’t have to wipe. So hopefully they can just come to me now!
“I came out of a relationship and was just so done with guys. Then I thought: ‘Okay, I’m bored now’
Indian Polack
Age: 23
Place: London
Activity: Hotel waitress
Who is their type on paper? “It’s pretty hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.
Love Island is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one.
“I don’t think I’ve ever dated two guys who are quite the same.”
Tasha Ghouric
Age: 23
Place: Thirsko
Activity: Model and dancer
Who is their type on paper? ‘My dating life has been a mess.
“This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time.
“I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now, so I’m ready to get to know someone and travel with them.”
Gemma Owen
Age: 19
Place: Chester
Activity: International dressage rider and business owner
Who is their type on paper? ‘I am open to find love, I want to have a very nice summer.
“I’d say I’m fun, flirty, and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest.
“If I want the same man, I’d do it, but in a nice respectful way.
Andrew Le Page
Age: 27
Place: Guernsey
Activity: Estate agent
Who is their type on paper? ‘When I’m with someone, I’m very loyal.
“I’m a good friend because when I’m with someone, I’m all there for them.
‘I’m actually single once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to try it.’
Ekin-Su Cülculoglu
Age: 27
Place: Essex
Activity: Actress
Who is their type on paper? ‘I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains!
‘I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can talk well. There’s nothing like stubbornness!’
Deji Adeniyic
Age: 25
Place: Bedford
Activity: Account manager
Why Love Island and why now? ‘The reason why is that my sex life is great, but my love life is terrible. I am the master of failed talk stages. My love life is not going in the right direction, so one night I decided to apply for Love Island and now I’m here!’
Natalia Campos
Age: 23
Place: Brazil (lives in London)
Activity: Operations manager and social media influencer
What can you bring to the villa? ‘I’m going to bring the South American spice into the Villa, can’t wait to get my flirting game up and running, the girls better watch out’