Love Island SPOILER: Gemma’s mum says dad Michael Owen is ‘really proud’ as she heads into the villa

As Sunday night’s episode of Love Island will welcome the islanders’ families to the villa, Gemma Owen will be reunited with her mother Louise and boyfriend Sarah.

It comes after her father Michael Owen confirmed earlier this month that when it comes time for parents to move into the Love Island villa, he will stay at home to “represent the horses” while his wife does the honour.

But Louise will refer to her pointed husband as she enters the famous villa, explaining that he is “very proud” of Gemma and has watched the show.

When a shocked Gemma sees her mother for the first time since the start of the show, the conversation will turn to family life at home.

And referring to Michael, Louise will assure, ‘Frankly, he’s really proud of you, really proud.’

Before adding the family, “They all love to watch you, they miss you like crazy.”

Fans hoped they would see Michael fly to Mallorca as there were no football matches meaning his schedule seemed clear for the trip, but the pundit confirmed he would not be attending the horse races earlier this month.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ At The Races after seeing his horse run, Michael explained, “My wife will do that duty. I will represent the horses and she the daughter.’

Race fanatic Michael added that he has complete confidence in his daughter, stressing that he is less concerned about her turn on Love Island than watching his horse Box To Box race.

He added: ‘I don’t know what I’m getting from Box To Box. But I know what I’m going to get from my daughter. I’ve fathered her for 19 years, so I’m pretty sure what I’m going to get from her.”

Gemma’s partner Luca Bish will welcome his father, who is also called Michael, and his mother Maria on Sunday’s episode.

And his dad seems to approve of the 19-year-old, joking, “She keeps you on the right track, doesn’t she.”

As Maria says of Gemma, “The first night I said they were in love, I knew. I like the values ​​and morals she has.’

