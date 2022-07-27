Love Island SPOILER: Gemma Owen, 19, hints she’s BROODY as islanders take part in baby challenge

Love Island’s Gemma Owen is set to hint she’s feeling broody as the islanders take part in the infamous baby challenge on Wednesday’s show.

Michael Owen’s 19-year-old daughter looks to her future and says she “always knew I wanted a lot of kids” because of her large family in a preview for the upcoming episode.

With all the couples currently in love, their relationships are really put to the test when the sound of crying babies is heard throughout the villa, indicating that the islanders have some new house guests.

Baby love: Love Island’s Gemma Owen is ready to hint she’s feeling broody as the islanders take part in the infamous baby challenge on Wednesday’s show

And while she and partner Luca Bish, 23, care for their baby doll, Gemma thinks children will most likely be part of her future as she’s part of a large brood.

The teen tells the fishmonger, “I always knew I wanted a lot of kids because I came from a big family…

“I wouldn’t go as far as broody, but when the time is right, the time is right.”

Meanwhile, as the couple discuss whether their kids will play football like their grandfather Michael, 42, Gemma tells Luca, “You can take them to practice.”

Mommy is the word: Michael Owen’s 19-year-old daughter looks to her future and says she ‘always knew I wanted a lot of kids’ because of her large family in a preview for the upcoming episode

Gemma herself has three siblings; sisters Jessica, 12, and Emily, 14, as well as 16-year-old brother James.

Her words come after her cast’s initial furore in the ITV2 program due to her young age, with Gemma later going to prove she is one of the most mature islanders in the villa.

It comes after Gemma turned out to be very recognizable on Tuesday night when she panicked over her unshaven bum after the guys gave a surprise massage to the girls.

Fun times: With all the couples currently in love, their relationships are really put to the test as the sound of crying babies reverberates throughout the villa, signaling that the islanders have some new house guests

Future: While she and partner Luca Bish, 23, care for their baby doll, Gemma thinks children will most likely be part of her future as she is part of a large brood

The girls of the villa were in for a treat when Adam Collard revealed that the boys treated them to a spa day complete with cucumber eye patches, drinks and massages – the latter horrifying an unprepared Gemma.

As the dressage rider leaned over in the mirror to inspect her bum, fans at home praised her for keeping things real, with one comment: “It made me love her even more.”

After hearing the boys’ plan, she saw Gemma run into the locker room and said, “The boys are going to give us a massage!”

To which Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27, – who later moaned through her own massage, moaned – replied: ‘No, they are not!’

Freaking out: It comes after Gemma turned out to be very recognizable Tuesday night when she panicked over her unshaven bum after the guys gave a surprise massage to the girls

As the international dressage rider looked at her behind in the mirror, she exclaimed, “They’re f*****g everywhere!

She added: “They’re going to massage our backs and stuff, so we’re going to lie down and they’re going to watch our f*****ga**e.”

On Twitter, viewers were quick to praise Gemma for her recognizability, while others were tickled over her moment of panic as she reached for the razor.

Love Island continues Wednesdays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Uh oh: When the dressage rider leaned over in the mirror to inspect her bum, fans at home praised her for keeping things real, with one comment: ‘It made me love her even more’