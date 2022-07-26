Love Island SPOILER: Gemma fumes at ‘p***k’ Luca after he gets ‘annoyed’ at her IN sexy challenge
They managed to avoid much of the drama that befell their fellow couples during their trip to Love Island.
But with just days left until the finale, Luca Bish and Gemma Owen have had an all-powerful feud, with the scenes airing on Tuesday night’s show.
During the episode, the islanders were tasked with taking on a Mile High challenge in which the girls transformed into sexy flight attendants.
‘You had a face like a slapped a**e!’: Love Island’s Gemma Owen furious with ‘p***k’ Luca Bish after he grumbled about her LICKING Adam Collard in a raunchy challenge airing Tuesday night
Gemma plunged into the task, leaving the boys in awe with her sassy antics, which also saw her lick shirtless Adam Collard from his torso to his neck.
While the boys seemed impressed by her behavior, Luca was visibly irritated, and the girls took Gemma aside for a debrief later in the day.
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu mused, “Is it just me or did I see Luca acting a little weird? Like when you were doing your challenge?’
While Indiyah Polack agreed, “He was just a baby.”
Oh dear: they managed to avoid much of the drama in the villa, but with only a few days left until the finale, Luca and Gemma have had an all-powerful feud
Racy: During the episode, the islanders were tasked with taking on a Mile High challenge where the girls transformed into sexy flight attendants
An obviously annoyed Gemma then turned to her fellow islanders and sighed, “It’s really not that deep, but if he’s going to be mad about it, he can do one.”
Later in the day, Gemma joined Luca for a chat and said, “You can sit here and say you’re not in a mood… you’re in a mood.”
While Luca insisted he wasn’t, Gemma protested, “Luca don’t play fat…you pushed me away, had a face like a slammed a**e, are you 12?!”
Moody: Later in the day, Gemma joined Luca for a chat and announced, ‘You can sit here and say you’re not in a mood… you’re in a mood’
The fishmonger then admitted: ‘Of course it’s not fun to watch, but it’s a challenge, so I can’t really get annoyed by it.’
Still, Gemma quickly picked up on his wording and replied, “So you can’t really be “annoyed” about me — so it annoyed you.”
Luca walked away from the conversation and muttered ‘it’s getting my head in’, while Gemma sarcastically joked, ‘Well, that went well.’
Elsewhere in the episode, the islanders learn that the public has voted for their favorite couple and that some of the islanders are now at risk of leaving the villa – but how many islanders are being dumped has yet to be revealed.
Who’s going? Elsewhere in the episode, the islanders learn that the public has voted for their favorite couple and that some islanders are now at risk of leaving the villa
It comes after Luca shocked his fellow islanders in Monday’s episode after claiming he doesn’t rise above his weight in his pairing with Gemma.
The fishmonger, 23, was criticized by viewers on Twitter when he made the surprising comment during a conversation with the boys about Michael Owen’s daughter, 19, which quickly prompted Paige Thorne to spread the gossip.
After joking that Mark Wright doesn’t look very good and is head over heels with Michelle Keegan, he admitted that he believes he hasn’t “banged up” with his partner on the show, which Adam agreed.
Upon hearing his comments, a surprised Paige quickly ran to Gemma, who had been minding her own business in the pool, to tell her the news.
She blurted out, “He doesn’t think he’s hitting you and I was like, ‘Yeah, you are.'”
The girls soon said, “What?” while Gemma asked what the phrase meant. Danica Taylor then explained, “So he thinks he’s better. He punches… is he joking?’
Luca, overhearing the exchange—which Gemma has showered with affection throughout the series—walked over to him and said, “What are you talking about?” with Adam defending his friend and adding, “No, I don’t think he’s hitting.”
Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
LOVE ISLAND 2022: MEET THE PARTICIPANTS
Paige Thorne
Name: Paige Thorne
Age: 24
Place: Swansea
Activity: paramedic
Who is their type on paper? ‘I just can’t find anyone in Swansea.
“I don’t have to wipe. So hopefully they can just come to me now!
“I came out of a relationship and was just so done with guys. Then I thought: ‘Okay, I’m bored now’
Indian Polack
Name: Indian Polack
Age: 23
Place: London
Activity: Hotel waitress
Who is their type on paper? “It’s pretty hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.
Love Island is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one.
“I don’t think I’ve ever dated two guys who are quite the same.”
Tasha Ghouric
Name: Tasha Ghouric
Age: 23
Place: Thirsko
Activity: Model and dancer
Who is their type on paper? ‘My dating life has been a mess.
“This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time.
“I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now, so I’m ready to get to know someone and travel with them.”
Gemma Owen
Name: Gemma Owen
Age: 19
Place: Chester
Activity: International dressage rider and business owner
Who is their type on paper? ‘I am open to find love, I want to have a very nice summer.
“I’d say I’m fun, flirty, and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest.
“If I want the same man, I’d do it, but in a nice respectful way.
Andrew Le Page
Name: Andrew Le Page
Age: 27
Place: Guernsey
Activity: Estate agent
Who is their type on paper? ‘When I’m with someone, I’m very loyal.
“I’m a good friend because when I’m with someone, I’m all there for them.
‘I’m actually single once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to try it.’
Ekin-Su Cülculoglu
Name: Ekin-Su Cülculoglu
Age: 27
Place: Essex
Activity: Actress
Who is their type on paper? ‘I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains!
‘I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can talk well. There’s nothing like stubbornness!’
Dami Hope
Name: Dami Hope
Age: 26
Place: Dublin
Activity: Senior microbiologist
Who is their type on paper? ‘I’m going to talk to several girls, some of them may not be well.
“If I’m really in a relationship, I think it’s a zodiac sign.
“I’m an Aries, but I’m very passionate – I always put that person first. I am very good at being part of a team’.
Davide Sanclimenti
Name: Davide Sanclimenti
Age: 27
Place: Rome (lives in Manchester)
Activity: Business owner
Who is their type on paper? ‘Many English girls really love me.
“They like to be around me and I like to be with them. I want to find my soul mate.
“Find my person so that I can really build something in the future, grow with him, form a family. ‘
Luca Bis
Name: Luca Bis
Age: 23
Place: Brighton
Activity: fishmonger
Who is their type on paper? ‘I prefer to meet girls outside. I think if you go looking for it though, it’s not that easy, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.
“If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you on a date, but other than that, if we’re talking and I don’t like where it’s going — then I won’t throw dates away.”
Danica Taylor
Name: Danica Taylor
Age: 21
Place: Leicester
Activity: Dancer
Who is their type on paper? “I’m the type of girlfriend I’d love to do with you — deep conversations, crazy activities.
“If you say we’re going canoeing all day, even though I’m quite a glamor girl, I’m looking forward to it.”
Jamie Allen
Name: Jamie Allen
Age: 27
Place: Preston
Activity: Soccer player
What can you bring to the villa? “I shoot, I usually score, if I want something, I go get it.
“I play football every day and as far as stepping on people’s toes, we’re all there for the same reason, so I wouldn’t mind upset a few people.”
Adam Collard
Name: Adam Collard
Age: 26
Place: Newcastle
Activity: Personal trainer
Why Love Island and why now? “I’m going to tuck some feathers when I go in.”