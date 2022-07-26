Love Island SPOILER: Gemma fumes at ‘p***k’ Luca after he gets ‘annoyed’ at her IN sexy challenge

They managed to avoid much of the drama that befell their fellow couples during their trip to Love Island.

But with just days left until the finale, Luca Bish and Gemma Owen have had an all-powerful feud, with the scenes airing on Tuesday night’s show.

During the episode, the islanders were tasked with taking on a Mile High challenge in which the girls transformed into sexy flight attendants.

‘You had a face like a slapped a**e!’: Love Island’s Gemma Owen furious with ‘p***k’ Luca Bish after he grumbled about her LICKING Adam Collard in a raunchy challenge airing Tuesday night

Gemma plunged into the task, leaving the boys in awe with her sassy antics, which also saw her lick shirtless Adam Collard from his torso to his neck.

While the boys seemed impressed by her behavior, Luca was visibly irritated, and the girls took Gemma aside for a debrief later in the day.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu mused, “Is it just me or did I see Luca acting a little weird? Like when you were doing your challenge?’

While Indiyah Polack agreed, “He was just a baby.”

An obviously annoyed Gemma then turned to her fellow islanders and sighed, “It’s really not that deep, but if he’s going to be mad about it, he can do one.”

Later in the day, Gemma joined Luca for a chat and said, “You can sit here and say you’re not in a mood… you’re in a mood.”

While Luca insisted he wasn’t, Gemma protested, “Luca don’t play fat…you pushed me away, had a face like a slammed a**e, are you 12?!”

The fishmonger then admitted: ‘Of course it’s not fun to watch, but it’s a challenge, so I can’t really get annoyed by it.’

Still, Gemma quickly picked up on his wording and replied, “So you can’t really be “annoyed” about me — so it annoyed you.”

Luca walked away from the conversation and muttered ‘it’s getting my head in’, while Gemma sarcastically joked, ‘Well, that went well.’

Elsewhere in the episode, the islanders learn that the public has voted for their favorite couple and that some of the islanders are now at risk of leaving the villa – but how many islanders are being dumped has yet to be revealed.

It comes after Luca shocked his fellow islanders in Monday’s episode after claiming he doesn’t rise above his weight in his pairing with Gemma.

The fishmonger, 23, was criticized by viewers on Twitter when he made the surprising comment during a conversation with the boys about Michael Owen’s daughter, 19, which quickly prompted Paige Thorne to spread the gossip.

After joking that Mark Wright doesn’t look very good and is head over heels with Michelle Keegan, he admitted that he believes he hasn’t “banged up” with his partner on the show, which Adam agreed.

Upon hearing his comments, a surprised Paige quickly ran to Gemma, who had been minding her own business in the pool, to tell her the news.

She blurted out, “He doesn’t think he’s hitting you and I was like, ‘Yeah, you are.'”

The girls soon said, “What?” while Gemma asked what the phrase meant. Danica Taylor then explained, “So he thinks he’s better. He punches… is he joking?’

Luca, overhearing the exchange—which Gemma has showered with affection throughout the series—walked over to him and said, “What are you talking about?” with Adam defending his friend and adding, “No, I don’t think he’s hitting.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.