Love Island SPOILER: Ekin-Su is brought to tears as she and Davide are seranaded by Alfie Boe

Love Island SPOILER: Ekin-Su is moved to tears when she and Davide are serenaded by Alfie Boe on a romantic date and Italian hunk promises they’ll ‘last forever’

Ekin-Su is moved to tears on Thursday’s episode of Love Island, as she and Davide are serenaded by Alfie Boe on a romantic date.

Waved off on a late night epic date, the pair arrive in a breathtaking Colosseum-esque setting, complete with a surprise guest vocalist – none other than Alfie Boe.

As the pair are serenaded, an almost speechless Ekin-Su admits how she feels and tells Davide, “I feel like I’m in a dream.”

Davide cheers to them and says, ‘To our beautiful experience and hopefully we will last forever – it will last forever.’

Ekin-Su added, “This is probably the most romantic date I’ve ever had in my life. I just can’t get over this. It’s everything I’ve always wanted.’

Crying over the music, it seems the couple is not done with their romantic confessions yet.

It’s an episode full of epic dates as Paige and Adam board a beautiful boat where they discuss meeting each other’s parents.

The pair discuss their feelings for each other and how they see things going when they leave the Villa.

Adam says, “I tried to play it cool, it didn’t work at all. It took 24 hours, if that’s the case.’

Paige says, “We’re both done playing cool?”

Adam added: ‘I love that you meet the fam. I actually know they will love you so much. Family is a big part of me. I know how they would feel about you.’

Paige says, “I feel the same about my parents. They’ll keep their fingers crossed for you.’

Meanwhile, it’s time for a party for Dami and Indiyah as they are invited to enjoy their latest date together.

Arriving in a quiet local town, the couple is startled to hear the sound of drums starting up.

Suddenly the couple is at a street party like no other, with drummers and flamenco dancers.

As they sit down to eat and discuss their time together, Dami admits, “This is phenomenal stuff.”

Indiyah tells him, ‘I never expected to meet you. Really, I’m so happy, and how far we’ve come and everything about you really.’

She later adds, “All roads now lead to Damiyah.”

And while Dami talks about moving from Ireland to London to be with her – “It makes sense” – it seems like he has something else to say to Indiyah…

Elsewhere during the episode, the guys in the Villa hatch a plan to spoil the girls by making portraits of them out of fruit.

Putting their artwork together, it seems that some may not be so confident in their efforts.

Unimpressed, Indiyah admits: “It looked like a bunch of children’s drawings.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available on BritBox the following morning.

