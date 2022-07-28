Love Island SPOILER: Ekin-Su is brought to tears as she and Davide are seranaded by Alfie Boe
Love Island SPOILER: Ekin-Su is moved to tears when she and Davide are serenaded by Alfie Boe on a romantic date and Italian hunk promises they’ll ‘last forever’
Ekin-Su is moved to tears on Thursday’s episode of Love Island, as she and Davide are serenaded by Alfie Boe on a romantic date.
Waved off on a late night epic date, the pair arrive in a breathtaking Colosseum-esque setting, complete with a surprise guest vocalist – none other than Alfie Boe.
As the pair are serenaded, an almost speechless Ekin-Su admits how she feels and tells Davide, “I feel like I’m in a dream.”
Loved-up: Ekin-Su is moved to tears in Thursday’s episode of Love Island, as she and Davide are serenaded by Alfie Boe on a romantic date
Davide cheers to them and says, ‘To our beautiful experience and hopefully we will last forever – it will last forever.’
Ekin-Su added, “This is probably the most romantic date I’ve ever had in my life. I just can’t get over this. It’s everything I’ve always wanted.’
Crying over the music, it seems the couple is not done with their romantic confessions yet.
It’s an episode full of epic dates as Paige and Adam board a beautiful boat where they discuss meeting each other’s parents.
Special Guest: The pair are waved goodbye on an epic nighttime date and arrive in a breathtaking Colosseum-esque setting, complete with a surprise guest vocalist – none other than Alfie Boe
Romance: As the couple is serenaded, an almost speechless Ekin-Su admits how she feels and tells Davide, ‘I feel like I’m in a dream’
The pair discuss their feelings for each other and how they see things going when they leave the Villa.
Adam says, “I tried to play it cool, it didn’t work at all. It took 24 hours, if that’s the case.’
Paige says, “We’re both done playing cool?”
Adam added: ‘I love that you meet the fam. I actually know they will love you so much. Family is a big part of me. I know how they would feel about you.’
Paige says, “I feel the same about my parents. They’ll keep their fingers crossed for you.’
‘Forever’: Davide cheers to them and says: ‘To our beautiful experience and hopefully we will last forever – it will last forever’
Ekin-Su added, “This is probably the most romantic date I’ve ever had in my life. I just can’t get over this. It’s everything I’ve always wanted’
Meanwhile, it’s time for a party for Dami and Indiyah as they are invited to enjoy their latest date together.
Arriving in a quiet local town, the couple is startled to hear the sound of drums starting up.
Suddenly the couple is at a street party like no other, with drummers and flamenco dancers.
As they sit down to eat and discuss their time together, Dami admits, “This is phenomenal stuff.”
Cozy: It’s an episode full of epic dates as Paige and Adam board a beautiful boat where they discuss meeting each other’s parents
Future: The couple discuss their feelings for each other and how they see things going once they leave the Villa
Indiyah tells him, ‘I never expected to meet you. Really, I’m so happy, and how far we’ve come and everything about you really.’
She later adds, “All roads now lead to Damiyah.”
And while Dami talks about moving from Ireland to London to be with her – “It makes sense” – it seems like he has something else to say to Indiyah…
Elsewhere during the episode, the guys in the Villa hatch a plan to spoil the girls by making portraits of them out of fruit.
Date: Meanwhile, it’s time for a party for Dami and Indiyah as they are invited to enjoy their last date together
Party: Arriving in a quiet place, the couple is shocked when they hear the sound of drums starting
Putting their artwork together, it seems that some may not be so confident in their efforts.
Unimpressed, Indiyah admits: “It looked like a bunch of children’s drawings.”
Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available on BritBox the following morning.
LOVE ISLAND 2022: MEET THE PARTICIPANTS
Paige Thorne
Name: Paige Thorne
Age: 24
Place: Swansea
Activity: paramedic
Who is their type on paper? ‘I just can’t find anyone in Swansea.
“I don’t have to wipe. So hopefully they can just come to me now!
“I came out of a relationship and was just so done with guys. Then I thought: ‘Okay, I’m bored now’
Indian Polack
Name: Indian Polack
Age: 23
Place: London
Activity: Hotel waitress
Who is their type on paper? “It’s pretty hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.
Love Island is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one.
“I don’t think I’ve ever dated two guys who are quite the same.”
Tasha Ghouric
Name: Tasha Ghouric
Age: 23
Place: Thirsko
Activity: Model and dancer
Who is their type on paper? ‘My dating life has been a mess.
“This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time.
“I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now, so I’m ready to get to know someone and travel with them.”
Gemma Owen
Name: Gemma Owen
Age: 19
Place: Chester
Activity: International dressage rider and business owner
Who is their type on paper? ‘I am open to find love, I want to have a very nice summer.
“I’d say I’m fun, flirty, and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest.
“If I want the same man, I’d do it, but in a nice respectful way.
Andrew Le Page
Name: Andrew Le Page
Age: 27
Place: Guernsey
Activity: Estate agent
Who is their type on paper? ‘When I’m with someone, I’m very loyal.
“I’m a good friend because when I’m with someone, I’m all there for them.
‘I’m actually single once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to try it.’
Ekin-Su Cülculoglu
Name: Ekin-Su Cülculoglu
Age: 27
Place: Essex
Activity: Actress
Who is their type on paper? ‘I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains!
‘I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can talk well. There’s nothing like stubbornness!’
Dami Hope
Name: Dami Hope
Age: 26
Place: Dublin
Activity: Senior microbiologist
Who is their type on paper? ‘I’m going to talk to several girls, some of them may not be well.
“If I’m really in a relationship, I think it’s a zodiac sign.
“I’m an Aries, but I’m very passionate – I always put that person first. I am very good at being part of a team’.
Davide Sanclimenti
Name: Davide Sanclimenti
Age: 27
Place: Rome (lives in Manchester)
Activity: Business owner
Who is their type on paper? ‘Many English girls really love me.
“They like to be around me and I like to be with them. I want to find my soul mate.
“Find my person so that I can really build something in the future, grow with him, form a family. ‘
Luca Bis
Name: Luca Bis
Age: 23
Place: Brighton
Activity: fishmonger
Who is their type on paper? ‘I prefer to meet girls outside. I think if you go looking for it though, it’s not that easy, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.
“If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you on a date, but other than that, if we’re talking and I don’t like where it’s going — then I won’t throw dates away.”
Danica Taylor
Name: Danica Taylor
Age: 21
Place: Leicester
Activity: Dancer
Who is their type on paper? “I’m the type of girlfriend I’d love to do with you — deep conversations, crazy activities.
“If you say we’re going canoeing all day, even though I’m quite a glamor girl, I’m looking forward to it.”
Jamie Allen
Name: Jamie Allen
Age: 27
Place: Preston
Activity: Soccer player
What can you bring to the villa? “I shoot, I usually score, if I want something, I go get it.
“I play football every day and as far as stepping on people’s toes, we’re all there for the same reason, so I wouldn’t mind upset a few people.”
Adam Collard
Name: Adam Collard
Age: 26
Place: Newcastle
Activity: Personal trainer
Why Love Island and why now? “I’m going to tuck some feathers when I go in.”