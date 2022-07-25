Love Island SPOILER: Ekin-Su discusses baby making with Davide
They announced that they are now ‘official’ on Sunday night’s episode of Love Island.
And in scenes set to air on Monday night’s show, actress Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is set to talk about making babies with entrepreneur Davide Saclimenti, both 27.
Stood on the terrace with Tasha Ghouri, 23, she and Ekin-Su start daydreaming about what could be in store.
Ekin-Su said of her and Davide: ‘This place is magical. If we have kids I want to take them here’
Tasha replied: ‘Oh my god it’d be like, “This is where I met your dad!”‘
Ekin-Su said: ‘Oh stop, you’re going to make me cry!’
It’s all too much: Ekin-Su had been talking to Tasha about her feelings when they both started feeling emotional
And Tasha laughed: ‘Why are we crying right now?’
Things also start heating up with Dami Hope, 26,and Indiyah Polack, 23.
Indiyah starts quizzing Dami on his true feelings for her and whether he’s considered telling her he loves her.
Indiyah asked: ‘Why don’t you say it then?’
Dami admitted: ‘I’m waiting for the perfect moment.’
Indiyah said: ‘The perfect moment is when you feel to say it… why didn’t you say it?’
Dami admitted: ‘I thought about it, it was between kisses. I just didn’t say it out loud…’
Hotting up: Indiyah starts quizzing Dami on his true feelings for her and whether he’s considered telling her he loves her
Also in the episode Danica Taylor, 21, seeks footballer advice from Gemma Owen, 19
Admitting she’s gone from ‘0 – 100’ with Jamie Clayton, 28, Danica asks Gemma’s advice about footballers.
Danica said to Gemma: ‘I know there’s sometimes a bit of a stereotype. Is he the kind of guy, young footballers, go into the clubs… I do forget your dad is primetime…’
Gemma replied: ‘He [Jamie] knows he’s decent looking, he knows he can probably get girls… But it genuinely does depend on the type of person.’
Something to say: Also in the episode Danica seeks footballer advice from Gemma about her fledging romance with footballer Jamie – because her own father is a footballer
Danica said of footballer Jamie [pictured]: ‘I don’t want to be naive… I feel stupid saying it, I do really like him’
Danica admitted: ‘I don’t want to be naive… I feel stupid saying it, I do really like him.’
Gemma comforted her by saying: ‘That’s not stupid at all. If it clicks then it clicks.”
Danica said: ‘I just have to hope and believe that the Jamie I’m seeing now is him and that is exactly what he’d be like on the outside.’
Speaking in the Beach Hut Danica added: ‘Her [Gemma] mum and dad have been together since they were god knows how old, so you know, dreams do come true.’
There’s more to come in the show when the Islanders take part in the 2022 talent show.
Not just a pretty face: It’s showtime as the Islanders perform at the Love Island talent show 2022 – Indiyah pulls out a favourite childhood musical instrument
She’s a mover and groover: Danica also showed off some of her best dance moves
Move over Gino D’Acampo! Davide showed off his cooking prowess
It’s showtime as the Islanders dust off their instruments, stretch and warm up their vocal chords for the Love Island talent show 2022.
With Danica ready to show off her best dance moves, Adam Collard, 26, is quite literally putting his cards on the table with a magic trick and Davide whipping up his signature dish in the debut instalment of ‘Cooking with Davide’, there’s plenty to feast your eyes on.
Indiyah pulled out a favourite childhood musical instrument and Andrew’s got a surprise in store as he brings his estate agent skills to the Villa.
The night before, Davide proved she ready to prove he is committed to his partner Ekin-Su during Sunday night’s episode.
As the couple continue to go from strength to strength, Davide surprises the Turkish actress with a homemade Italian tiramisu.
In scenes to come, Davide can be seen showing off his culinary skills in the kitchen by making the coffee-flavoured dessert, with Dami pretending to be a waiter to make the evening more romantic.
Sweet: The night before, Davide was ready to prove he is committed to his partner Ekin-Su
Whispering to Dami in the bedroom, he says: ‘I am prepping the tiramisu for Ekin, so you need to bring the tiramisu.’
As night falls, Davide asks Ekin-Su to head to the mini fire pit as she laughs and says: ‘Oh no, not the fire pit.’ Davide replies: ‘Why not, it’s our place.’
Sitting down, Davide goes on to tell her: ‘I wanted to bring you here because this is the place where we had our first kiss.’
Gesturing to Dami who heads towards them holding the tiramisu, Davide tells her: ‘I prepared something nice, an Italian tiramisu.’
Treat: As the couple continue to go from strength to strength, Davide surprises the Turkish actress with a homemade Italian tiramisu
Tasty: In scenes to come, Davide can be seen showing off his culinary skills in the kitchen by making the coffee-flavoured dessert
During Friday night’s episode, ITV viewers watched Ekin-Su and new bombshell Nathalia battle it out for Davide’s attention.
The fiery girls shouted at each other before competing in a pancake competition – with the Turkish actress winning Davide’s heart and recoupling together.
Davide was quick to shut things down with Nathalia and even reassured Ekin-Su that they were exclusive like Adam and Paige.
Shock: Elsewhere in the episode, the Islanders are taken aback when they’re asked to immediately gather around the Fire Pit
Elsewhere in the episode, the Islanders are taken aback when they’re asked to immediately gather around the Fire Pit.
They learn that the public has been voting for the most compatible couple and the Islanders with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Villa tonight.
As the three couples with the fewest votes stand before their fellow Islanders they receive another text regarding tonight’s dumping.
Love Island airs at 9pm weekdays and Sundays on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.
