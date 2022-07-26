Love Island SPOILER: Ekin-Su and Davide have a heart-to-heart after talent show row

The final week of Love Island has begun, the winners of the 2022 series will soon be crowned and the villa has been vacated for another year.

Still, the Islanders have proved that their last few days will not be without drama as Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti clash again during Monday night’s talent show.

And in scenes from Tuesday’s episode airing, the pair expressed their heart-to-heart disagreements, making sure to clear the air before another dramatic dump shook the villa.

Back in the kitchen making more carbonara, Davide pulled up Ekin-Su to talk about their fire pit moment at the talent show.

Davide asked, “Why are you upset?” as Ekin-Su admitted, “We can joke, it’s funny, some of the comments touched me a little.”

Revealing that he felt the same way, Davide replied, “Sure, you make comments about some things too.”

As the couple laughed and smiled at each other, Davide asked, “Peace?”

After taking his olive branch, Ekin-Su later said in the Beach Hut, “Look, what can I say, it’s hard to stay angry with the king of Carbonara.”

With the events of the night before swept under the rug, the boys decided to open a spa the next morning. for the girls, complete with cucumber for their eyes, mimosas and massages.

After being treated to a pampering day, Ekin-Su remarked, ‘Am I living in a dream? All those handsome men bringing us drinks.’

Meanwhile, Andrew Le Page cheekily joked about his massage skills: ‘I’m good with my hands, I know what I’m doing. She’s a happy girl, very happy girl.’

Still, it can’t all be fun and games, with the evening ending with Paige Thorne asking all the islanders to gather around the fire pit.

They find out that the public has voted for their favorite couple and that some islanders are now at risk of leaving the villa – but how many islanders will be dumped is not yet known.

