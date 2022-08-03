Love Island sparks 466 Ofcom complaints in its final week over Luca’s behaviour and ‘rigged’ final 

Love Island’s final week sparked a total of 466 Ofcom complaints over Luca Bish’s conduct, claiming the finale was “rigged.”

The Office of Communications confirmed to MailOnline that the 286 complaints they received on July 26 related to Luca’s actions against his partner Gemma Owen.

There were a further 180 complaints on August 1, with complainants unhappy about which couples made it to the final, while others claimed the outcome had been manipulated.

In total, the ITV2 show received more than 5,000 Ofcom complaints during this year’s series.

Complaints: In Love Island’s final week, it received a total of 466 Ofcom complaints, over Luca Bish’s actions and the argument that the finale was “rigged.”

The British media regulator attached to MailOnline the controller has received 1,509 complaints on July 19 – and the mmost were about the male islanders’ alleged misogyny behavior toward the female cast.

Love Island was previously rocked by 2,648 complaints after explosive Movie Night episodes.

Luca and Gemma were second in Monday night’s final, while Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned winners of the eighth heats.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came in fourth and Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack came in third in the public vote.

Not happy: The Office of Communications confirmed to MailOnline that the 286 complaints they received on July 26 related to Luca’s behavior towards his partner Gemma Owen

Love Island Complaints Love Island, July 12 – 129 Most of the complaints related to Adam entering the villa and Jacques’ well-being leading up to and during his departure from the villa. Love Island, July 15 – 167 Most of the complaints related to images of Ekin-Su and George during Casa Amor. Love Island, July 17 – 2,481 Complaints regarding alleged misogynistic behavior of some male participants. Love Island: Aftersun, July 17 – 427 Most of the complaints related to comments about Ekin-Su and Jacques’ treatment during his interview. Love Island, July 18 – 413 Complaints regarding alleged bullying and misogynistic behavior from some male participants. Love Island, July 19 – 1,509 Most of the complaints were about alleged misogynistic behavior by the male islanders towards the female islanders, including in the wake of the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge. Love Island, July 26 – 286 Most of the complaints related to Luca’s actions towards his partner Gemma. Love Island, August 1 – 180 The complainants were not happy about which couples made it to the final, while others claimed the outcome had been manipulated.

Last week, ITV boss Kevin Lygo said the broadcaster will “watch” Love Island when the series ends in light of Ofcom’s complaints.

Mr Lygo, director of ITV Studios, emphasized that they were ‘very happy with the way things have gone so far’, despite the reaction from viewers.

At a media briefing for ITV’s interim financial results, Mr Lygo was asked about the number of complaints and whether there would be an editorial review.

He said: ‘We’re constantly judging a program as it goes on, because it’s one of those weird, live-style shows every night.

“But when the series ends on Monday, we always sit down and see what we think about it, what the reaction has been, how well it has performed.

“And we have to say that this year, remember, it’s the best we’ve had in many years and I think everyone is really enjoying it.

“Having five million people watch a show every night at nine o’clock is extraordinary in the modern age, so something right is being done.

“But you’re right, we should always try to improve and work on what we’ve done. But we are very happy with how it has gone so far.’

Fans complained on Twitter on the night of the final that Luca and Gemma were ranked higher than Tasha, Andrew, Dami and Indiyah.

One said: ‘Someone needs to call ofcom because this show is rigged like f**k’.

Another commented: ‘Due to the tweets on Twitter, no one in the country is voting for Luca & Gemma, meaning either it’s rigged or Michael Owen paid the show a lot, they should have been 4th.

A third stated, “No, this has been manipulated. Tasha & Andrew, Dami & Indiyah received fewer votes than Gemma & Luca. This is bull***t’.

And someone else wrote: ‘If Luca and Gemma win, I’ll go straight to ofcom!’

And a fifth tweeted: ‘luca and gemma about dami and indiyah?!?!? No. 100% rigged’.

Fixed: Fans took to Twitter at night to complain that Luca and Gemma were ranked higher than Tasha, Andrew, Dami and Indiyah

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, fans were upset with the way Luca, 23, behaved towards Gemma, 19 in a row over a challenge.

The pair were at odds over a raunchy Mile High-themed challenge in which the dressage rider licked Adam Collard’s chest.

Luca seemed to get annoyed and “pushed” Gemma to the next boy, with the pair later arguing over Gemma’s moment of criticizing him for his “moody” response.

The fishmonger was seen turning off his microphone and walking out the front door after the argument.

Fuming: Meanwhile, earlier in the week, fans were upset with how Luca, 23, behaved towards Gemma, 19 in a row over a challenge.

Speaking to her fellow islanders, Gemma called Luca a “p***k” for being annoyed at the challenge, while Indiyah said he was a “baby.”

Viewers also criticized him for his response, saying he was “overly jealous” and protective.

Overall, Love Island received more than 5,000 Ofcom complaints during this year’s series, with viewers sharing their concerns about “misogyny and bullying.”

Most recently, the UK media regulator attached to MailOnline the controller has received 1,509 complaints on July 19 – and the mthe majority concerned the alleged misogynistic behavior of the male islanders towards the female cast.

Love Island was previously rocked by 2,648 complaints after explosive Movie Night episodes

While 427 fans also complained about the July 17 episode of Aftersun when Laura Whitmore and panelists speculated about what happened between Ekin-Su, 27, and George Tasker, 23, in the bedroom.

And in the show’s first four weeks, Love Island was hit by 781 complaints about bullying concerns, age-difference romances and contestants’ mental health.

Women’s Aid has already stated that they are in talks with the show about some of the men’s behavior.

The record for the most Love Island complaints filed with Ofcom was in August 2021, when the regulator received 24,763 Ofcom complaints about Faye Winter‘s forcefully filled row with Teddy Soares.