Love Island runner-up Gemma Owen, 19 seals six-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing

Gemma Owen has signed a six-figure deal with clothing brand PrettyLittleThing, MailOnline exclusive reveals.

Love Island’s runner-up, 19, was picked by the online retail giant after a series of meetings in Manchester this month with founder Umar Kamani, 34, and his close-knit team.

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma is set to become the richest Love Island contestant ever, eclipsing 2019 Islander Molly-Mae Hague, 23, by signing with the global fashion website.

Gemma told MailOnline: ‘This is truly a dream come true for me.

“I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special.

“The team has been great and I’m excited to get started and design some collections for all of you.”

PrettyLittleThing CEO Umar Kamani said: ‘Gemma is the perfect person to represent the PLT consumer; she is smart, confident, ambitious and has a much loved, recognizable style.

“We are very excited to have her join the PLT family and look forward to sharing lots of exciting content, collections and shoots with our customers.”

Gemma is the first UK brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing since they signed Love Island 2019 runner-up Molly-Mae, who is estimated to be worth a staggering £4.5 million.

Last August, Molly, whose Instagram has a whopping 6.4 million followers, became the retailer’s creative director.

Gemma’s longstanding partnership with PLT sees the ITV2 star launch her own collections and create content for the brand’s YouTube, Instagram and TikTok channels.

She will also help the brand launch their new platform PLT Marketplace, where customers can resell clothing in a move towards greater sustainability.

Gemma already owns OG Swimwear, which she launched before starring on the dating show this summer.

The international dressage star, who has competed for Great Britain, came second in the Love Island final with Luca Bish, 23, a Brighton fishmonger.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, both 27, who took 63.7 percent of the public vote, defeated them with the £50,000 cash prize.

Last week Luca first met Gemma’s famous father, former Liverpool and England striker Michael, during a family weekend away in Portugal.

Gemma is the eldest child of Michael and Louise Bonsall, who also share James (16), Emily (14) and Jessica (12).

About their trip, Gemma said: “It was a really nice environment for him to meet everyone, they all got along really well and how he was with my brother and sisters was so cute.”

Speaking to MailOnline in March before her stay on Love Island, Gemma explained that Michael had always encouraged her with dressage given his love of horses, but it was her mother who taught her to be businesslike.

She said: ‘My father has pushed more with sports, but my mother on the other hand has always instilled in me and my sisters the importance of having something of your own and being financially independent.

“They’re both incredibly supportive, but I’d say my mom encouraged more of the business side.”

Gemma ventured into fashion after thinking about her dressage career, fearing that the sport might not support her financially in the long run.

She explained: ‘I would say that all my school life I always had this idea that I wanted dressage to be my profession, and how I wanted to earn my money, but it was only the last few years of school that I really got into it. thought about it.

‘I thought if I don’t do dressage, what do I still want? What am I passionate about? What else do I like to do? That’s how it came about, and I tried to convert that into a business idea.’