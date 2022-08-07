Love Island reunion 2022: Fans slam Dami’s reaction to Summer unfollowing him on Instagram

Love Island fans were hysterical about Dami’s “salty” response to Summer unfollowing him on Instagram during Sunday night’s reunion show.

Summer was questioned by host Laura Whitmore whether she and Dami had cleared the air after sharing some heated words following the fallout from their Casa Amor kiss, with Summer explaining she wasn’t happy with some of Dami’s harsh comments about her. made after she left the villa last month,

The former islander’s honesty led Dami to sneer at Summer for opting out of his social media updates, with viewers labeling his response as “childish.”

During Sunday’s show, Laura asked, “Summer, do you feel like everything is over between you and Dami now?”

She replied, “Yeah, there were some comments made when I left that I saw when I left the show that I’m not happy about.”

Dami chimed in: “I wasn’t followed anymore, though,” which prompted friend Indiyah to roll her eyes as she sat next to him.

Laura said sarcastically to Dami, “The worst thing that could happen to you is that you won’t be followed.”

Referring to Davide’s friends who unfollowed Ekin-Su earlier in the series as she crawled across the patio to kiss bombshell Jay, Laura added: “It’s okay to unfollow because Davide, your account Ekin-Su followed and unfollowed all the time.’

After hearing Dami’s comment, one viewer wrote on Twitter: “Why Dami says he’s unfollowed, still a bit childish.”

While someone else commented, “Dami, why do you even know she’s shut up man.”

Not that Dami is salty about being unfollowed by summer when he gave ‘Summer’s not over yet’ and then ended #loveisland,’ wrote another viewer.

“Dami looked so sad when he said Summer was blocking and unfollowing him #loveislandthereunion,” another commented.

Amused by Laura’s response to Dami’s words, one person tweeted, “Not that Laura is casting shadow on Dami about how not-to-be is so deep lmaoo #loveislandreunion.”

Making a prediction for Dami’s relationship with Indiyah, another viewer wrote, “Dami cares that Summer doesn’t follow him anymore, it’s so weird that he and Indiyah don’t last lol.”

While another person posted: ‘”She was unfollowed, so…” Dami’s petty off.”

Dami shocked Love Island viewers when he dramatically turned his head for the summer during an explosive Casa Amor episode last month.

The pair shared a kiss shortly after Summer arrived at the villa like a bomb, despite being linked to Indiyah.

Dublin-born Dami appeared to shadow Summer after she was dumped out of the villa during a game of Truth or Dare when he admitted he always intended to return to Indiyah.

Hoping to break the ice with four brand new contestants, everyone huddled around the fire pit for some fun.

When Dami, in turn, chose the Truth, the new girl Nathalia Campos asked, “Is it true that when you went to Casa Amor, you knew you would always end up at Indiyah?”

He quickly replied, “Yes, absolutely, 100%.”

Seemingly wanting to ease some awkwardness, he joked, “That was nice, thanks for that.”

Then he turned to Indiyah and added, ‘Did you hear what I just said? 100%. I just brought a girl because, you know…why not.’

Nathalia joked, “Bless her though. Poor summer.’

It seems the phrase struck a chord with Dami’s partner Indiyah, 23, who later told the Beach Hut, “Poor summer,” as if you don’t even know her. What are you talking about anyway.’

The couple both chose to argue after their time at Casa Amor, with Indiyah returning Deji to the villa, while Dami opted to reconnect with Summer.

However, it wasn’t long before the original flame sparked again and Dami and Indiyah were back on.

They eventually finished the show in third place and were still together during the reunion episode.