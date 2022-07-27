Love Island receives 1,500 Ofcom complaints about ‘misogynistic behaviour’ during Snog Marry Pie

Love Island has been hit with more than 1,500 Ofcom complaints about ‘misogynistic behaviour and bullying’ after the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

It appears most of the complaints stem from viewers’ upset over the boys’ misogynistic behaviour towards the girls just over a week ago.

Ofcom confirmed to MailOnline that they received 1509 on July 19 – the majority of complaints were about alleged misogynistic behaviour from the male islanders towards the female islanders, including in the aftermath of the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

Upset: Love Island received over 1,500 Ofcom complaints about ‘misogynistic behaviour and bullying’ after the Snog Marry Pie challenge which saw Tasha (pictured) get pied three times

Hurt: Tasha was left upset over disagreements she has had with Luca and Dami recently

These complaints have been registered but it is not clear yet whether or not Ofcom will investigate.

The object of the game was for each Islander to choose who they would snog, by planting a kiss on them, who they would marry, by placing a ring on their finger and who they would ditch, by throwing a pie in that person’s face.

But it seems viewers were upset about how Tasha Ghouri was treated – with some calling the treatment bullying.

Sorry: Later Luca and Dami apologised to Tasha with Brighton based fishmonger Luca (pictured) admitting he was ‘out of line

‘Producers told them to!’: Love Island viewers have claimed that Luca and Dami were told to apologise to Tasha by producers after she broke down following the ‘Snog, Marry Pie’ game

She had three pies thrown in her face in total, by Davide Sanclimenti, Dami Hope and Luca Bish.

Tasha was the left visually upset after both boys pushed cream pies into her face during the supposedly light hearted game, with fellow Islanders later agreeing things went ‘too far’.

More to come? These complaints have been registered but it is not clear yet whether or not Ofcom will investigate

Davide said his reasons for doing so was because she called him and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu the fakest couple.

Dami confessed he pied Tasha because she usually ‘gets away with a lot of stuff’.

And Luca told her: ‘I could give you a list, but I’ll let it go for today. It’s just a game.’

On top of fans using the word ‘bullying, Love Island alum Amber Gill wrote on social media: ‘Gosh I hope Tasha is OK. These boys are basically bullying her at this point.’

Gemma Owen’s mother Louise also criticised Luca and Dami’s behaviour towards Tasha, saying it is ‘close to bullying’.

Pay back: The girls went first and Indiyah was quick to get revenge on Dami after Casa Amor, as she kissed Deji, married Billy and pied her love interest Dami

Not happy: Dami kissed Summer and then tried to marry Indiyah but she was having none of it and threw his ring off the hill

Luca and Dami received harsh criticism from viewers for the way they have treated Tasha in recent days and Luca’s family members have now said they have been left ‘broken’ over the awful comments they have received about him.

Gemma and Luca are coupled up but that didn’t stop her mother from defending Tasha from the boys.

Louise commented on an Instagram clip of the moment Tasha asked Andrew Le Page to be her boyfriend and wrote: ‘I hope Tasha is ok, I feel it’s close to bullying now which is so sad to see’.

Moreover: Billy Brown’s sister was forced to defend him on social media after he came under fire from viewers over his treatment of Danica during the challenge and branded the Love Island villa a ‘mad toxic place’

Tough: The roofer, 23, was slammed by fans of the ITV show who were ‘disgusted’ after he laughed and called their recent showdown ‘mental’ while Danica voiced her feelings

Later in the show, the two men apologised to Tasha with Brighton based fishmonger Luca admitting he was ‘out of line’.

He said: ‘I do actually genuinely feel bad right now for what I said and I’m sorry’. Luca said.

Echoing his words Dami agreed saying: ‘I do support you and Andrew and obviously we have our opinions about everything that happened’.

He continued: ‘I have said to you I thought you always get away with everything so I just thought it would be funny to say ‘you always get away with everything well you’re not getting away with this pie’.

Before adding: ‘I don’t want it to be like I’m ganging up on you. I actually want us to be friends.’

Speaking out: Gemma Owen’s mother Louise has criticised Luca Bish and Dami Hope’s behaviour towards Tasha Ghouri on Love Island, saying it is ‘close to bullying’

Tasha hugged both men and they agreed to draw a line under the situation, however fans were left unconvinced the apologies was genuine.

Moreover, Billy Brown’s sister was forced to defend him on social media after he came under fire from viewers over his treatment of Danica during the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge and branded the Love Island villa a ‘mad toxic place’.

The now eliminated roofer, 23, was slammed by fans of the ITV show who were ‘disgusted’ after he laughed and called their recent showdown ‘mental’ while Danica voiced her feelings.

He also received backlash after he upset Danica by ignoring her during the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge and later dumped the dancer saying they had no ‘spark’.

Despite being his love interest at the time, Billy refused to either kiss or propose to Danica during the Snog Marry Pie challenge.

Complaints: A week ago, Love Island was hit by over 3,000 complaints from viewers in just one week, with the majority over ‘alleged misogynistic behaviour by some of the male contestants’

Instead the roofing company director chose to snog Gemma Owen, who he has previously been accused of flirting with, and marry Paige Thorne, labelling his actions ‘banter.’

Danica was left fuming, saying: ‘I’m not having this,” and later cried to the other girls about how she was having such bad luck in the villa.

Later Billy said: ‘It’s just banter, I’m sick of this s**t.’

On top of this, Dami chose to kiss his Casa Amor ex Summer Botwe to the shock of Indiyah Polack.

Upset: Tasha was also one of the main targets during Movie Night and the dares game after Luca and Dami repeatedly criticised her behaviour during her relationship with Andrew

He then tried to marry Indiyah but she was having none of it and threw the ring off the hill.

A week ago, Love Island was hit by 3,617 complaints from viewers in just seven days.

Figures released by the the UK’s media regulator Ofcom showed that 2481 viewers complained about ‘alleged misogynistic behaviour by some of the male contestants’ during the July 17 Movie Night episode.

In addition, 427 viewers complained about the July 17 episode of Aftersun, which saw host Laura Whitmore and panellists speculate on what happened between Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and George Tasker in the bedroom.

Drama: Figures released by the the UK’s media regulator Ofcom show that 2481 viewers complained about ‘alleged misogynistic behaviour by some of the male contestants’ during the July 17 Movie Night episode

Women’s Aid have already revealed that they are in talks with ITV over the ‘misogyny and controlling behaviour’ being shown on the ITV2 show.

A statement from the charity this week insisted that ‘specific information on abusive relationships and an understanding of controlling behaviour in relationships’ is missing from the channel’s ‘inclusive training’ ahead of the series.

Meanwhile the women’s charity Refuge issued a separate statement highlighting the ‘gaslighting and coercive control’ shown by some of the boys.

Tasha was one of the main targets during both Movie Night and the dares game after Luca and Dami repeatedly criticised her behaviour during her relationship with Andrew.

Arguments: Viewers also expressed concern for Luca’s treatment of his love interest Gemma Owen after Movie Night at the time the episode aired

After the boys clubbed together and cheered on their Casa Amor antics during Movie Night, despite the girls’ upset, the male islanders also came under fire for their behaviour during a game of dares.

Taking part in a game of ‘Suck and Blow’, tensions rose as the game led to Andrew coming to blows with close friends Luca and Dami.

Dami was asked to rub the feet of the islander who has been walked over most in the villa and he went for Andrew – once again making his feelings clear on Tasha.

Love Island complaints July 11 – July 17 Love Island, 12 July, 129 The majority of complaints related to Adam entering the villa, and Jacques’ wellbeing in the lead up to and during his departure from the villa. Love Island, 15 July, 167 The majority of complaints related to footage of Ekin-Su and George during Casa Amor. Love Island, 17 July, 2481 Complaints related to alleged misogynistic behaviour by some of the male contestants. Love Island: Aftersun, 17 July, 427 The majority of complaints related to comments made about Ekin-Su, and the treatment of Jacques during his interview. Love Island, 18 July, 413 Complaints related to alleged bullying and misogynistic behaviour from some of the male contestants. Love Island ,19 July, 1509 The majority of complaints were about alleged misogynistic behaviour from the male islanders towards the female islanders, including in the aftermath of the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

Luca was asked to choose the islander ‘riding on their partners coattails’, he picked Tasha and explained that he thought she’s the one most with her partner in order to win.

Dami echoed this and said ‘you know what you need to do’.

Viewers also expressed concern for Luca’s treatment of his love interest Gemma Owen after Movie Night. The fishmonger had a heated outburst after watching a clip of Gemma supposedly flirting with fellow islander Billy.

In reaction, Luca lost his temper and said to the boys: ‘You were f***ing flirting! And I was made out to look like an idiot for it.

‘I can’t stand liars mate. If you wanna flirt then I’ll flirt, Get me a bombshell in here now. I have been made to look like a f***ing mug. I am bringing that up with her 100%.’

It has been revealed that Luca’s Twitter account has been deleted amid the backlash to his behavior on the show.

During a search for the star the page that comes up reads: ‘This account doesn’t exist’, despite him previously using the platform.

It is not clear if his family were the ones to delete the account or if it was removed.

Luca’s family took to Instagram Stories on his account on Monday to say they don’t condone his behaviour towards partner Gemma.

Fans had called for Gemma to break off her relationship with the fishmonger, after he raged at her for ‘flirting’ with Billy on Sunday night’s show.

And his family have said that while he would be ’embarrassed’ by his actions and will no doubt apologise, he doesn’t deserve the abuse he has been getting.

They say his behaviour is not reflective of the boy they ‘know and love at home’ but noted that his Love Island experience is an intense one.

Earlier in the week 167 viewers complained about the first installment of Movie Night, when footage was shown of Ekin-Su in bed with George during Casa Amor.

Love Island duty of care protocols in full – ahead of 2021 series Pre-filming and filming Registered mental health professional engaged throughout the whole series – from pre-filming to aftercare. Thorough pre-filming psychological and medical assessments including assessments by an independent doctor, psychological consultant and reports from each Islander’s own GP to check medical history. Potential Islanders are required to fully disclose any medical history that would be relevant to their inclusion in the villa and the production’s ability to provide a suitable environment for them. Managing cast expectations: detailed explanations both verbally and in writing of the implications, both positive and negative, of taking part in the series are given to potential cast members throughout the casting process and reinforced within the contract so it is clear. Cast are told they should consider all the potential implications of taking part in the show and work through this decision-making process in consultation with their family and those closest to them, to ensure they feel it is right for them. Senior Team on the ground have received training in Mental Health First Aid. A welfare team solely dedicated to the Islanders both during the show and after. Aftercare Bespoke training on dealing with social media and advice on finance and adjusting to life back home. A minimum of eight therapy sessions will be offered to each Islander when they return home. Proactive contact with Islanders for a period of 14 months after the series in which they have appeared has ended, with additional help provided where applicable. We encourage Islanders to secure management to represent them after the show and manage them should they choose to take part in other TV shows, advertising campaigns or other public appearance opportunities.