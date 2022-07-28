Love Island: Paige Thorne’s family hit back at Coco Lodge

Paige Thorne’s family has spoken out in defense after comments that she was “unkind” at the Love Island villa went viral.

On Wednesday, dumped Casa Amor star Coco Lodge, 27, revealed that her fellow bikini-clad beauty, 24, had a “problem with her” and joked about her appearance being “four out of 10.”

But Paige’s loved ones were quick to respond to the comments and took to Instagram to share a statement reminding fans that there are “two sides” to every story.

Hit back:

The message read: ‘I told myself I wouldn’t say anything but here I am lol…

“Remember that every story has two sides. It’s very easy to talk about someone who can’t defend themselves.

“Those who know and love Paige know she’s a wonderful person and I couldn’t be more proud of her, for example.”

Hours later, Coco also shared a statement about the incident, while encouraging fans not to send hate towards Paige based on her comments.

Ouch:

She explained, “I don’t like seeing negativity towards an islander. Paige didn’t bully me and I haven’t said this once!

“When I left the villa I thought Paige and I got on really well, but ever since this comment she made has come to life and the whole 4/10 story has been explained I’m clearly confused, that was all I quoted.

“This is for me to speak up directly with her and I should never have shared my grief over this situation with you.”

Coco continued to insist that “no one in the villa is a bully or possessive or fake”, she continued to insist that they were a “family” who only had “tiffs”, and begged her fans not to send hatred to anyone.

Two sides:

Shocked:

It comes after Coco took to Instagram Live on Wednesday to discuss her time on the show, as well as her fraught relationship with fellow contestant Paige.

The reality star who was dumped from the villa this month after a fateful romance with Andrew Le Page said she’d learned things about her fellow islander since she left the villa that had upset her.

Coco started: ‘She had a problem with me where she told Summer [Botwe] she didn’t like my vibe.’

Candid:

She continued: “I said yesterday she was crying, but not really crying physically, when Summer said we looked alike, but she got annoyed by it, I think because she didn’t want to be like me.

“And then she giggled to Gemma and said the guys said I was a four out of ten and she a twelve, which isn’t nice or nice.

“Then to tell my best friend Summer that she “didn’t like my vibes” when I didn’t do anything and I tried really hard for her [Paige] because she had been the least hospitable to all of us.

‘I tried to form a band’ [with Paige] but it felt like she still had a problem with me, i couldn’t get in touch with Jacques. I just didn’t understand her problem with me.

‘Is it because I’m a different brunette in there? I don’t know.’

Twins?

Coco’s comments came after she previously revealed on The Murad Merali Podcast: ‘There were comments when the filming fell through that I was getting a four out of 10 from some of the guys.’

When asked who made the comments, she added, “I don’t know who said it, Summer heard it.”

Coco added that one of the “original” guys overheard her talking about her, with Coco describing the comments as “sexist.”

Sexist:

She said: ‘These comments have been made and I had a very hard time there. The first days I cried a lot.’

She went on to talk about the reaction viewers had to her appearance on social media after she left the villa.

Coco admitted she didn’t expect people to be so negative after reading nasty comments from viewers online.

She said, “I didn’t expect it… it hurts to see because it’s about your looks.

“How I was seen on the show is not my personality, they edited me to look a certain way. But commenting on my appearance is really hurtful… They don’t choose the most flattering things.’

Coco also revealed that her father had called Love Island producers to intervene as her mental health deteriorated during her time on the ITV dating show.

It comes after Coco spoke out about the devastating effects an eating disorder had on her body after her weight dropped to just six pounds at age 17.

She drastically reduced her calorie intake and exercised relentlessly in an effort to get rid of “the pouch at the bottom of my stomach” before the disorder got out of her control.

Help: Coco also revealed that her father had called Love Island producers to intervene as her mental health deteriorated during her time on the ITV dating show (pictured with Andrew Le Page)

Coco explained that she has an “obsessive personality” and when she started losing weight and going to the gym at age 17, she started to get “competitive”.

She said at one point she ate two proteins and drank one protein shake a day before going to bed at 6 p.m. to avoid eating again in the evening.

The television personality said she would spend up to three hours a day in the gym, constantly taking pictures of herself.

She eventually got a personal trainer and started building healthy muscle before moving on to strength training and nutrition.

For help and support with eating disorders, contact SEED on (01482) 718130 or visit www.seedeatingdisorders.org.uk.