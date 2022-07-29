LOVE ISLAND LIVE 2022: Tasha and Andrew, Gemma and Luca enjoy their final dates Entertainment By Merry On Jul 29, 2022 Share Related Posts James Argent looks slim after his 14… Merry Matt Smith dons relaxed navy suit at… Merry Lindsay Lohan pictured with husband… Merry LIVE LOVE ISLAND LIVE 2022: Gemma gushes about Luca as Tasha and Andrew enjoy Kardashian-themed beach drinks on final dates… By Brenda Dennehy For Mailonline Published: 19:53, 29 July 2022 | Updated: 20:07, 29 July 2022 Share or comment on this article: Share